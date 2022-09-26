Naugatuck gym manager accused of spying on patron turns himself in

By Andreas Yilma Citizen’s News

NAUGATUCK — A Planet Fitness manager has turned himself in to police after being accused of recording a naked gym member.

A complainant informed police that he had been filmed while he was in the tanning booth at Planet Fitness at 1188 New Haven Road, according to police.

Jordan Hill, 23, turned himself into Naugatuck Police headquarters on Tuesday on an active arrest warrant from the voyeurism incident that occurred on June 30, the release states.

The victim told police that when he exited the tanning booth naked to go into the changing area, he looked up and noticed Hill was in the ceiling and holding a cellphone while recording him.

“At Planet Fitness, the safety and privacy of our members and guests is our top priority, and we can confirm the franchise owner is currently working closely with the local police in their investigation of this incident,” Planet Fitness Public Relations Director Becky Zirlen said.

Hill was charged with criminal attempt at voyeurism and was released on a $20,000 surety bond. He is scheduled to appear at the Waterbury Superior Court on Oct. 19.

Planet Fitness did not respond by late Thursday to a question on whether Hill was still employed by the company.