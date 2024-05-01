Property transfers

BEACON FALLS

John A. Merkowitz Jr and Johnna M. Adams sold property on 21 Brockton Ct Lot 21 to Robert Dias for $255,000.

NAUGATUCK

Karim Mohamed sold property on 32 Anderson St to Ali A. Ibrahim for $320,000.

Elise Barlow sold property on 11 Chestnut St to Maria A. Garcia and Cristhofer V. Sola for $270,000.

Joseph Dalessandro sold property on Dunn Ave to Dylan J. and Gayle Iacurci for $245,000.

Charles L. Marino sold property on 153 Gorman St to Benjamin A. Boyle and Anne M. Smith for $292,000.

Laurel Richards sold property on 32 Hard St to Mataya Robertson for $300,000.

Matthew T. and Kathleen Miner sold property on 552 Hillside Ave to Sandra Rushbrook for $450,000.

Joanne and Woodrow Thomas sold property on 3 Lantern Park Dr Lot D1 to Sarah E. Cardillo for $190,000.

Laura Faitborother sold property on 50 Manners Ave to Wilmer Ramos for $285,101.

Lawrence A. Wells sold property on 140 Maple Hill Rd to Payton Damato and Ivan Hayden for $353,750.

Boniface Ohonjo sold property on 63 Melbourne St to Carlos L. Nunez for $210,000.

Ruth A Parson T and Eric S. Anderson sold property on 366 Millville Ave to Carol J. Dubois and Tabatha R. Madgic for $239,900.

He Yalartai Realty 1 LLC sold property on 282 Morning Dove Rd to Shadeen S. Higgins for $281,000.

Ivelisse Alcantara sold property on 82 Phoenix Ave to Dale Gordon for $335,000.

Galvez Associates LLC sold property on 5 Ridge Rd Lot 11 to Eskandari Re LLC for $181,000.

Sirlene V. and Vinicius Dassuncao sold property on 5 Ridge Rd to Genevaldo D. and Rosana S. Ferreira for $185,000.

Elza G. Goncalves sold property on 13 Walnut St to Mario F. Capela for $286,000.

PROSPECT

Sheryl L. Parrella sold property on 21 Merriman Ln to Erjan and Lori Hoxha for $95,000.

Scott M. Chicoine and Ashley Preneta sold property on 10 Saunders Ln to Sean Murphy for $350,000.

Paul I. Dasilva sold property on 79 Straitsville Rd to Scott Chicoine and Ashley Preneta for $435,000.