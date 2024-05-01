PROSPECT – Ursula Lena Rossi, 80, died peacefully on April 18, 2024, at Hartford Hospital, with loving family by her side.

Ursula was born July 30, 1943 in Waterbury, a daughter of the late Elio and Rose (Mazzetti) Rossi. She was raised in the Town Plot section of Waterbury and attended B.W. Tinker School and graduated from Wilby High School.

Ursula worked for the past 40 years as the managing director of The Hobby Gallery. She enjoyed being with her family, ironing, going to the casino with her longtime partner Steve, listening to music and reading.

Ursula is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Joseph and Tari Happy; her daughter, Melanie Quinn; her daughter and son-in-law, Karri and Stephen Lombardo; her sister and best friend, Donna Shea; her grandchildren, Korie and Zachary Happy, Ryan Kelly and spouse, Ryan Brower, Jake and Devon Quinn, Lauren and Lily Lombardo; her longtime partner, Stephen Magnani; her sister-in-law, Leslie Rossi; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Ursula was predeceased by her sister, Nancy Matan; her brother, Orazio “Roz” Rossi; and her brother-in-law, Charles “Bud” Shea.

Family and friends were to gather to honor and celebrate Ursula’s life on Wednesday, April 24, 2024 from 4 to 6:30 p.m., with a service beginning at 6:30 p.m., at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ursula’s name can be made by check to Brass City Harvest, P.O. Box 11115, Waterbury, CT 06703.

To leave an online condolence, please visit buckmillerthurstonmengacci.com.