Full breakdown: State giving small towns $31 million in grants

By Paul Hughes Republican-American

HARTFORD — The administration of Gov. Ned Lamont is distributing $31 million in Small Town Economic Assistance Program grants to 77 towns.

This is the second round of STEAP grants to be awarded since 2016, when 91 small towns and suburbs split $11 million after the Lamont administration resumed the local payments

Under STEAP, towns may receive up to $500,000 for economic and community development, transportation, environmental protection, public safety, historic preservation, housing and social service programs.

The competitive grants can only be used for capital projects. Towns selected for an award are required to execute a contract with the state agency assigned to administer their grant before they incur any project-related expenditures.

Follow the money

Barkhamsted: $335,845

For the extension of water lines from Winsted into Barkhamsted. This will be matched by $81,460 from the town.

Beacon Falls: $500,000

For a road improvement project at Church Street. This will be matched by $580,000 from the town.

Bethany: $404,696

For road improvements that will ensure access to essential facilities and roads. This will be matched by $101,174 from the town.

Bethlehem: $500,000

For the reconstruction and replacement of the tennis court in the recreation area of the town hall. This will be matched by $100,000 from the town.

Bridgewater: $107,750

For repairs and improvements to two municipal buildings. This will be matched by $28,000 from the town.

Burlington: $430,000

For the extension of sidewalks on Spielman Highway. This will be matched by $107,000 from the town.

Cheshire: $290,000

For phase three of the West Main Street Streetscape improvement project near the Willow Street Corridor. This will be matched by $72,500 from the town.

Colebrook: $376,659

For a road improvement project on Rock Hall Road, Fritz Road, and the parking lot of town hall. This will be matched by $94,165 from the town.

Harwinton: $130,000

For the rehabilitation of the Veterans War Memorial. This will be matched by $12,500 from the town.

Litchfield: $500,000

For the reconstruction of Marsh Road from School House Road to Campville Road, including Reder Road. This will be matched by $669,396 from the town.

Middlebury: $414,400

For sidewalks in Middlebury Center. This will be matched by $103,600 from the town.

Morris: $500,000

For a road pavement project at East Shore Road. This will be matched by $168,580 from the town.

New Hartford: $141,900

For public safety improvements in the town’s downtown area. This will be matched by $42,600 from the town.

Norfolk: $500,000

For a road improvement project on Maple Avenue. This will be matched by $2,258,000 from the town.

North Canaan: $83,471.62

For renovations at the Canaan Child Care Center. This will be matched by $20,867.91 from the town.

Plymouth: $491,287

For American with Disabilities Act compliant renovations to the town hall. This will be matched by $210,010 from the town.

Prospect: $500,000

For sidewalks. This will be matched by $125,000 from the town.

Seymour: $500,000

For improvements to the roof and elevator of the Seymour Community Center. This will be matched by $348,800 from the town.

Washington: $458,949

For the renovation of a municipal building for the purposes of a day care. This will be matched by $11,900 from the town.

Watertown: $248,109.10

For the installation of comprehensive emergency notification systems at all seven of the town’s schools. This will be matched by $62,027.27 from the town.

Watertown: $250,000

For a safety improvement project on Main Street. This will be matched by $60,000 from the town.

Winchester: $500,000

For the reconstruction of Elm Street. This will be matched by $1,063,300 from the town.

Wolcott: $200,000

For building improvements at Cub South/Community Cabin. This will be matched by $40,000 from the town.

Wolcott: $175,000

For the installation of a walking path over the dam. This will be matched by $35,000 from the town.

Woodbury: $85,000

For the installation of sidewalks on Washington Avenue and School Street. This will be matched by $19,600 from the town.