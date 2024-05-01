News briefs

PROSPECT – The Prospect Land Trust annual dinner and meeting will be May 19 at 4 p.m. at the the Kitchen in Prospect Bar and Grill, 44 Waterbury Road.

The cost is $35 and includes a buffet dinner. The speaker will be Mark Kokinchak, an instructor at the New York Botanical Garden where he teaches insect identification and plant disease identification. Kokinchak will speak on the care of household garden and container plants.

There will also be a silent auction and the Land Trust is asking people to contribute items related to the outdoors to be auctioned. This could include nature books, artwork, framed photos, garden items, or decorative items. All proceeds go to the Prospect Land Trust Scholarship Fund.

R.S.V.P. by May 12 and return an email to wrinckel@gmail.com, call 203-996-6077, or send check to: Prospect Land Trust, P.O. Box 7375, Prospect, CT 06712.

BEACON FALLS -The town will hold a public hearing on May 8 at the Beacon Falls Senior Center at 7 p.m. for the 2024-2025 fiscal budget.

Town officials are proposing an operating $9.4 million budget or a 7% increase over the current budget. However the total budget, which includes $876,619 for capital purchases and the Region 16 School board budget portion of $15 million for a $25.3 million complete town budget, or a 4.1% increase.

More proposed town budget details can be seen on the town website. A town meeting for the budget is expected to take place on Thursday, May 16 with a location and time to be determined.