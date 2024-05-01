Borough officers shooting video released

BY ANDREAS YILMA

Citizens News

NAUGATUCK – The state’s Office of the Inspector General has released two police body camera videos and some details following last Thursday’s officer-involved shooting when two borough police officers shot a knife-wielding man.

Naugatuck police were dispatched to Baummer Pond on Park Mill Street at about 9:15 a.m. Thursday for a report of a man armed with a knife.

Police received a 911 call that there was a man with a knife at the park acting erratically, according to an Office of the Inspector General news release.

Five borough police officers were initially dispatched to the area as two police officers began to speak to Kyle O’Creene, 24, near a picnic table.

Borough police officers Crystal Hudson and Joseph Palhete walked up to O’Creene and began greeting him as he stood up from the seat of the picnic table while holding a knife, according to the police body camera footage.

Palhete asked him to put the knife down before O’Creene said “no” and began walking toward the two officers, which prompted Palhete to aim his Taser at O’Creene.

“Put the knife down,” Hudson said. “Put it down, now!”

Palhete fired his Taser at O’Creene but the device proved to be ineffective.

O’Creene began to go back and forth between walking and slightly running toward the officers while still holding the knife, the body camera footage shows.

“Put it down! Put the knife down,” Palhete shouted. “Dude, c’mon, put it down.”

“Put it down or we’ll shoot,” Hudson said.

O’Creene began slightly running once more before Palhete fired two shots at O’Creene. At this time, O’Creene briefly began to walk toward the officers before somewhat running once more at them while still in possession of the knife.

Hudson fired one more shot at O’Creene which caused him to stop running and drop the knife.

“Get down! Get down,” Palhete said.

Another borough police officer finally helps O’Creene to the ground while asking other officers for a medical bag, the footage shows.

O’Creene was eventually taken to Waterbury Hospital for treatment and he remains at the hospital in stable condition, the news release states.

O’Creene’s grandmother, Phylis Fonte, said police shot him once in each leg and once in his right arm. The bullet that struck his arm continued into his back.

Fonte said police reached out to the family to say they would not charge O’Creene.

O’Creene lives in Lantern Park Condominiums, immediately across the street from the pond, with his father and brother, Fonte said.

After the shooting, family members found a one-word message on O’Creene’s computer: “Sorry.” Fonte said the family believes his actions were a suicide attempt or an attempt to commit “suicide by cop.” O’Creene has suffered from depression and low self-esteem, but he would not have hurt anyone, Fonte added.

The Office of Inspector General along with the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad, the Naugatuck Police Department, and the Waterbury State’s Attorney’s Office continue to investigate the incident.