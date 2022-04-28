Winter sports accolades

The Connecticut High School Coaches Association and the Naugatuck Valley League recognized the following Naugatuck and Woodland athletes for their success during the winter 2021-22 seasons.



BOYS BASKETBALL

All-State

Avery Hinnant (Naugatuck)

Ese Onakpoma (Naugatuck)

All-NVL

Avery Hinnant (Naugatuck)

Ese Onakpoma (Naugatuck)

All-Copper Division

Robert Moriarty (Woodland)

All-Iron Division

Jayshawn Lindsay (Naugatuck)

Evan Swanson (Naugatuck)



GIRLS BASKETBALL

All-NVL

Casey Mulligan (Woodland)

All-Copper Division

Riley Kane (Woodland)

All-Iron Division

Kendall Allen (Naugatuck)

Kaylee Jackson (Naugatuck)



BOYS INDOOR TRACK

All-State

Daniel Anderson (Naugatuck)

Matthew Kilmer (Naugatuck)

Lalo Lopez (Naugatuck)

Zach McCasland (Naugatuck)

Eric Meade (Woodland)

Colin Slavin (Woodland)

Taylor Trowers (Naugatuck)

All-NVL

Luca Cambra (Woodland)

Alex Farr (Woodland)

Lalo Lopez (Naugatuck)

Eric Meade (Woodland)

Colin Slavin (Woodland)

Nate Swercewski (Woodand)

Cole Verrelli (Woodland)

Chase Young (Woodland)



GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

All-New England

Lily Jason (Naugatuck)

Julia Kropo (Naugatuck)

Allison Murphy (Naugatuck)

Lauren Sonski (Naugatuck)

All-State

Lily Jason (Naugatuck)

Julia Kropo (Naugatuck)

Allison Murphy (Naugatuck)

Chloe Poulos (Woodland)

Lauren Sonski (Naugatuck)

All-NVL

Isabella Bianchini (Woodland)

Nadia Cestari (Naugatuck)

Lily Jason (Naugatuck)

Allison Murphy (Naugatuck)

Chloe Poulos (Woodland)

Kim Poulos (Woodland)

Lauren Sonski (Naugatuck)

Emma Swanson (Woodland)



BOYS SWIMMING

All-State

Alex Weisenbacher (Woodland)

All-NVL

Nolan Bernier (Woodland)

Tyler Cyr (Woodland)

D.J. Mulligan (Woodland)

Alex Weisenbacher (Woodland)