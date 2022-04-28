Winter sports accolades

The Connecticut High School Coaches Association and the Naugatuck Valley League recognized the following Naugatuck and Woodland athletes for their success during the winter 2021-22 seasons.

BOYS BASKETBALL
All-State
Avery Hinnant (Naugatuck)
Ese Onakpoma (Naugatuck)
All-NVL
Avery Hinnant (Naugatuck)
Ese Onakpoma (Naugatuck)
All-Copper Division
Robert Moriarty (Woodland)
All-Iron Division
Jayshawn Lindsay (Naugatuck)
Evan Swanson (Naugatuck)

GIRLS BASKETBALL
All-NVL
Casey Mulligan (Woodland)
All-Copper Division
Riley Kane (Woodland)
All-Iron Division
Kendall Allen (Naugatuck)
Kaylee Jackson (Naugatuck)

BOYS INDOOR TRACK
All-State
Daniel Anderson (Naugatuck)
Matthew Kilmer (Naugatuck)
Lalo Lopez (Naugatuck)
Zach McCasland (Naugatuck)
Eric Meade (Woodland)
Colin Slavin (Woodland)
Taylor Trowers (Naugatuck)
All-NVL
Luca Cambra (Woodland)
Alex Farr (Woodland)
Lalo Lopez (Naugatuck)
Eric Meade (Woodland)
Colin Slavin (Woodland)
Nate Swercewski (Woodand)
Cole Verrelli (Woodland)
Chase Young (Woodland)

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
All-New England
Lily Jason (Naugatuck)
Julia Kropo (Naugatuck)
Allison Murphy (Naugatuck)
Lauren Sonski (Naugatuck)
All-State
Lily Jason (Naugatuck)
Julia Kropo (Naugatuck)
Allison Murphy (Naugatuck)
Chloe Poulos (Woodland)
Lauren Sonski (Naugatuck)
All-NVL
Isabella Bianchini (Woodland)
Nadia Cestari (Naugatuck)
Lily Jason (Naugatuck)
Allison Murphy (Naugatuck)
Chloe Poulos (Woodland)
Kim Poulos (Woodland)
Lauren Sonski (Naugatuck)
Emma Swanson (Woodland)

BOYS SWIMMING
All-State
Alex Weisenbacher (Woodland)
All-NVL
Nolan Bernier (Woodland)
Tyler Cyr (Woodland)
D.J. Mulligan (Woodland)
Alex Weisenbacher (Woodland)

