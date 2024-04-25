Woodland baseball doing the little things to stay unbeaten

BY KYLE BRENNAN

BEACON FALLS — Limiting errors, walks, and mistakes is a recipe for wins in baseball. For Woodland, that script resulted in a perfect 8-0 start to the season.

The Hawks beat Torrington, 9-4 on April 15, and Seymour, 12-1 on April 17, to continue their undefeated start. The defending Naugatuck Valley League champions are finding success all over the diamond.

“We’ve thrown strikes and we’ve played clean defense,” Woodland coach Steve Bainer said. “We want to see that continue as we get deeper into the schedule.”

Jason Beaudry, who transferred from Seymour, has been a key addition to the Hawks. Stepping into a role as the team’s No. 2 pitcher behind ace Michael Belcher, Beaudry allowed three hits with five strikeouts in the win over his former team. He also supported himself with two hits and two stolen bases.

The top of the lineup continues to produce, too. Tyler DeCrescenzo had three homers through the first eight games, including one against the Wildcats, and Belcher homered with two runs and three RBI against Seymour.

In the victory over Torrington, Bill Untiet and Erik Pulkkinen each homered and drove in three runs to support Belcher’s performance on the mound.

“Our returning guys have really swung it well,” said Bainer, who also praised seniors Max Martin and Ethan Stepputtis, as well as new additions to the lineup in Jack Schwenger and Brett Lato.

The focus moving forward will be about fine-tuning the well-oiled machine. While the Hawks have excelled in hitting the ball over the fence, Bainer wants to see players’ ability to make the right decisions in key situations during close contests.

“I want to see our guys continue to grow in situational hitting and situational defense,” Bainer said. “We need to move runners over, know where to throw the baseball at the right time, and continue to run the bases well. If we do those things, we’re going to find that next level.”

Woodland was set to enter a more challenging part of the schedule with games against St. Paul on April 19, Wolcott on April 20 and April 24, Oxford on April 22, and Naugatuck on April 29. The Hawks will also face St. Joseph, a 2023 Class M semifinalist, at Dunkin’ Park in Hartford on May 2.

In the face of these looming tests — and the team’s goal of making a run at its first-ever Class M title — Bainer said the team makes it a point to set short-term goals.

“We know where we want to go, but there are stops along the road to get there,” Bainer said. “Our guys have very much tried to stay in the moment, focused on one game at a time. They’ve really embraced that mentality. A lot of coaches will say that they chip away and take things one day at a time, but I really believe that we’re doing that. If there’s one thing I recognize with our guys from last year to this year, it’s that they’re enjoying the moment. They enjoy coming to the ballpark.”