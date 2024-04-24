NAUGATUCK – Joseph J. Tampellini, 78, husband of Patricia E. (Parker) Tampellini, died unexpectedly on April 11, 2024, at Saint Mary’s Hospital.

Joe was born June 23, 1945 in Waterbury, the oldest son of the late Oscar and Lenore (O’Connor) Tampellini. Joe attended local schools and graduated from Sacred Heart High School, Fairfield University, and USAF Officer Training School in Texas.

Before retiring, he worked as a purchasing agent for the State of Connecticut, Department of Transportation. He enjoyed photography, politics, writing editorials and he loved Disney World.

One of Joe’s greatest accomplishments was of his USAF service in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s; however, his highest honor was in raising his beautiful daughter Christine, who predeceased him three years ago.

In addition to Patricia, his loving wife of 54 years, Joe is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Patrick and Rosemary Tampellini of Naugatuck; his cousins, James Tampellini and wife Linda and son AJ of Milford, Walter Tampellini and wife Ruby of Casper, Wyo., Beverly Tischer and husband Dave of Bethany; his niece, Karen Mays and sons Jack and Ben of Delaware; his nephews, Pat Tampellini and wife Julia of Wolcott, and Justin Tampellini and wife Heather of Bristol. Joe also leaves grandnieces Ashley, Caden, Vanessa and Carlena, and a grandnephew Killiam.

Joe loved his family deeply and cherished each and every one of them. In addition to his parents, Joe was predeceased by his daughter, Christine Tampellini and his brothers, Allan Tampellini and Edward Tampellini.

A Mass of Christian Burial was to be celebrated Saturday, April 20, at 10 a.m. at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, 1006 New Haven Road, Naugatuck. Burial with military honors was to follow at St. James Cemetery, Cross Street, Naugatuck. Calling hour was to be Saturday, April 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck. Members of the Naugatuck Veterans Council were to assemble at the funeral home Saturday morning, April 20, at 9:15 a.m.

