Naugy girls tennis will face some tough challenges

The Naugatuck girls tennis team got out to a quick start on the season, putting up three straight wins before the weather slowed them down a bit.

Then came the first loss of the season for the Greyhounds, 5-2 to undefeated Wolcott on April 17.

“We were on a roll,” said Naugy head coach Jose Sendra. “It’s always good to start out strong, building confidence and momentum along the way, but we ran into some weather issues and it slowed us down.”

One match against Crosby was postponed to the first week of May. Naugy had a 3-2 edge over St. Paul at home on April 13 before the rains came.

“We were up 3-2 and had the lead in the last match,” Sendra said. “That would have put us on top, 4-3, at the very least before the storm came. We will have to finish that match at a later date. We could have went into the Wolcott match at 5-0, instead of 3-0, but Wolcott has a strong team and they gave us a battle.”

In the Wolcott match, the only singles victory belonged to Bryanna Jones (8-4) at No. 3. Ava DeFilippo (8-4), Amy Morrissey (8-0) and Juliana Felix (8-3) lost their singles matches.

In doubles, the No. 1 team of Camryn Smith and Madison Garrick came up short, 8-3. The No. 2 team of Lilly Lee and Eliviah Schroeder battled, but fell, 9-7. The Greyhounds salvaged a win at No. 3 doubles, 8-6, behind the team of Ariel Martinez and Kayla Gendron.

At No. 1 singles Ava DeFilippo lost a tough match 8-4, Amy Morrissey at No. 2 dropped an 8-0 decision and at No. 4 Juliana Felix fell short by an 8-3 margin. The only victory in singles play belonged to Bryanna Jones 8-4 at No. 3 singles.

“Wolcott is tough but I like the way our girls battled for every point,” added Sendra. “You want to keep building momentum as the season goes along and be playing at your best come tournament time.”

Sendra continued: “We will certainly be tested this week facing three tough opponents. But if we can learn from our mistakes and continue to battle for every point, we will be where we want to be when the end of the season tournaments arrive.”

Naugy has a gauntlet at the end of the season against Woodland, Wolcott, Watertown, Holy Cross and St. Paul.

“That will have us tournament ready,” said Sendra.

The Hounds were scheduled to play defending NVL champion Holy Cross on Monday and undefeated Watertown on Wednesday. Naugy is slated to finish up its week against Torrington on Friday.