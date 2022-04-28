Overtime with Ken Morse

Mo’s Moments

They don’t come bigger than that

Woodland sophomore Michael Belcher has pitched some big games for the Hawks but none was bigger than the one on April 22, when he fired a nine inning no-hitter, striking out 15 in a 1-0 win over Naugatuck.



Something to remember her by

Woodland senior Kylie Bulinski left a lasting impression on her career on April 25 when she recorded career hits 99 and 100, both home runs, in a 12-0 win over Seymour.



Back in the swing

of things

Naugatuck junior Lauryn Ramalho started her season on the injured list, but she is back and making an impact. On April 27, Ramalho helped Naugy to a 16-1 win over Ansonia, chipping in with two hits, two runs and two RBI.



Big hit in a big spot

Naugatuck sophomore Dylan Sepulveda has swung a consistent bat this season and all that solid contact paid off on April 27 when he connected for a two-run single in the sixth inning to break a tie and give the Hounds an eventual 8-6 win over Ansonia.



Leaping to victory

Woodland senior Eric Meade led the Hawks to victory on Saturday April 23 in a track meet against Waterbury Career and Kennedy. Meade took first place in three events (high jump, 6-0; long jump, 18-6; triple jump, 42-9) and helped the Hawks improve to 6-1 on the sason.



Word from the Woods:

Golf – The Hawks split a pair of matches over the last week to even its record at 3-3 on the season for coach Mike Magas. On April 25, the Hawks fell short against Holy Cross, 188-236. Aden Ianniruberto led the way with a 56. Dean Norton and Mark Barbarito both shot a 57 and Nick Sciarretto had a 66. The Hawks scored a 214-234 win over Wolcott on April 27. Ianniruberto had a solid round of 48, followed by Norton at 51, Barbarito at 54 and Sciarretto at 61.

Next week, Woodland faces Seymour on Monday and Naugatuck on Wednesday, with both matches scheduled to be played at Oxford Greens. On May 5, the Hawks plat St. Paul at Bristol’s Chippanee Country Club.

Track – The boys improved to 6-1, sweeping past Waterbury Career, 108-40, and Kennedy, 114-34, on April 23 at Woodland. The girls scored a 134-15 win over Waterbury Career and a 127-21 victory over Kennedy, and also improved to 6-1. Eric Meade led the boys, earning three first place finishes (high jump, 6-0; long jump, 18-6; triple jump, 42-9). Alex Farr was a double winner (400, 52.4; 800, 2:02) while Colin Slavin (1600, 4:36), Sam Ambrocio (3200, 10:45), Ervin Owusu (100, 11.5) and Kian Sirowich (pole vault, 9-6) placed first for the Hawks. The girls were led by double winners Paige Letourneau (100, 12.8; 200, 26.2), Sarah Cooley (shot put, 29-0; javelin, 101-11) and Laci Davis (long jump, 15-10; triple jump, 30-8.5). Jamie Lynn-Shaffer finished first in the 100 hurdles at 17.6, and other first place finishers were Dani Celotto (800, 2:31), Chloe Poulos (1600, 5:24), Kathleen Henriques (3200, 13:17), Sara Alessio (high jump, 4-6), Isabella Bianchini (pole vault, 8-0), and Emma Swanson (discus, 87-3).



Naugy Notes:

Golf – The Greyhounds had their April 26th match against Torrington postponed by weather conditions. Naugatuck lost by a 205-216 margin to the Waterbury Co-op at Hop Brook. Logan McKinney shot a team-low 46. The Greyhounds are scheduled to host St. Paul on Monday and Watertown on Thursday next week.

Track – The boys and girls swept past Oxford and Seymour on April 26, and both improved to 7-0. The boys won, 98-28, over Oxford and 117-37 over Seymour. The girls took care of business, beating Oxford, 105-33, and Seymour, 95-46. Shayne Hasipi (800, 2:06; 1600, 4:44) and Jett Hall (long jump 18-9; triple jump, 36-0) led the boys team as double winners. Matt Kilmer finished first in the 400 (53.28) and other winners were Dan Anderson (110 hurdles, 16.39), Taylor Trowers (300 hurdles, 40.93), Jayshawn Lindsay (high jump, 5-10), Chance Conklin (pole, 10-6), Alec Newsome (discus, 106-1) and Gabe Braganca (javelin, 117-5). The girls were led by Allison Murphy with three first place finishes (200, 27.28; 100 hurdles, 16.11; 300 hurdles, 47.10). Kaylee Jackson won the 1600 (6:23) and Julia Kropo had a first place finish in the javelin (94-1). Naugatuck recently participated in the Hillhouse Invitational on April 23. Murphy paced the girls, placing first (300 hurdles, 46.12) and third in the 110 hurdles (15.70). Kropo was second in the javelin (111-0) and third in the 400 (1:01). Lalo Lopez led the boys with a second place finish (400, 50.42). Trowers had a second place finish as well in the 300 hurdles (41.33).