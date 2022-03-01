WATERBURY — Edward R. Pogorzelski, 86, died Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Waterbury Hospital. He was the widower of Ida (Ercoli) Pogorzelski.

Ed was born July 18, 1935, in Brooklyn , N.Y., son of the late Stanislaus and Hedwig (Lunczenski) Pogorzelski. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He was retired from Uniroyal Inc., where he worked in the footwear department as a cutter. He was an avid collector of stamps, coins and sports cards.

Ed leaves two daughters, Judy Moses and her husband, Douglas, of Naples, Fla., and Laurie Davino of Waterbury, with whom he made his home; a brother, Conrad Pogorzelski of Gastonia, N.C.; a sister, Theresa Frappier and her husband, Lucien Granica, of New Port Richie, Fla.; three grandchildren, Kimberly, Joseph and Jeffrey; his great-grandchildren, Erik, Michael, Zachary and Harley; and his nieces and nephews, Pam and Tom Tully, Jacqueline Mooney, Patrick Mooney, Robert Pogorzelski, Paul Pogorzelski, Conrad Pogorzelski Jr., Shanda Pogorzelski and Michael, David and Kevin Frappier. He was predeceased by his brothers, Robert and Stanley Pogorzelski, and his nephew, Jack Mooney.

Funeral services will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, at Naugatuck Valley Memorial/ Fitzgerald Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 North Main St., Naugatuck. Friends may call from 5 p.m. until start of services. Burial with military honors in All Saints Cemetery will be held in the spring.

To read Ed’s full obituary, or to send an online condolence, please visit Naugatuckvalleymemorial.com. Contributions may go to Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org, or St. Judes Research Hospital at stjude.org.