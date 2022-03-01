NAUGATUCK — Luis Enrique Rivera, 72, beloved husband of June A. (Monroe) Rivera, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Saint Mary’s Hospital Inpatient Hospice Unit.

Born in Ponce, Puerto Rico, on June 3, 1949, he was the son of the late Elauterio Rivera and the late Adela Rivera Rodriguez. Luis had worked at Chase Parkway Subaru for many years, and he also bought and sold classic cars.

Besides his loving wife, June, he leaves his daughter, Michelle Rivera of Naugatuck; his siblings, Edwin Santiago, Radames Santiago (Rose), Gilbert Santiago (Nellie), Hector Santiago (Beth), Irma and Mariam Santiago; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives; and his beloved cat, Chessie.

Luis was predeceased by his brother, Johnny Santiago.

Visitation was at the Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 North Main St., Naugatuck.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1075 Chase Parkway, Waterbury, CT 06708.