Obituary: Frances L. Jenkins

NAUGATUCK — Frances L. Jenkins, 90, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at her home. She was the wife of the late Thomas W. Jenkins Sr.

Mrs. Jenkins was born Sept. 30, 1929, in Waterbury, the youngest daughter of the late John H. and Ethel A. (Elliott) Simmons. She was a registered nurse working at Waterbury Hospital and at various Girl Scout camps, including in Connecticut, Wyoming and Alaska. As a longtime Naugatuck resident, she was very active in the community as well as her church. As a member of St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, she served as a member of the Vestry, where she was a former warden, sang in the church choir, and worked at the various church bake sales, and the peach shortcake booth for the annual church fair. As an active outdoor person, she accompanied the church youth fellowship group on back-packing and camping events. Mrs. Jenkins was active in the Girl Scouts of America, serving on the Connecticut Trails Council. She was a member of the Professional Registered Nurses Club, the Hartford Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association, a volunteer with the Naugatuck Chapter of the American Red Cross, and a member of the Connecticut State Weavers’ Guild.

Mrs. Jenkins is survived by her son, Thomas W. Jenkins Jr. of Winston-Salem, N.C.; her daughters, Frances MacDonald of Naugatuck, Kathleen Dupre’ and her husband, Rene’, (Michael) Dupre’ of Plantsville, and Mary Jenkins of Naugatuck; her grandchildren, Leanne Dupre’ Silver, Sara Dupre’ Roe and Michael MacDonald; her great-grandchildren, Riley Silver, Cameron Silver, Cooper Silver, Colby Silver, Addie Silver and Ellie Roe; as well as many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband and her parents, Mrs. Jenkins is predeceased by her siblings William Simmons, John P. Simmons and Ethel Lawton.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 210 Church St., Naugatuck. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family, and there are no calling hours. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 210 Church St., Naugatuck, CT 06770, and the Alzheimer’s Association, 200 Executive Blvd., Southington, CT 06489-1058.

