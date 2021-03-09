Obituary: Roger Cheney

NAUGATUCK — Roger Cheney, 77, husband of the late Joanne (Gesek) Cheney, passed away at St. Mary’s Hospital on Monday, March 8, 2021.

He was born in Washington on Dec. 8, 1943. Roger was a graduate of Woodbury High School, class of 1963. He was a longtime resident of Naugatuck, and retired from Chemtura, Inc. where he worked as a lab technician. He enjoyed trips to the casino with his wife and spending time with his family.

Roger is survived by his sons, Keith Cheney and his wife, Michell, of Watertown and Mark Cheney and his wife, Gail, of Naugatuck; and his four grandchildren, Logan, Kira, Madeline and Blake Cheney.

His funeral will be held on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at noon at the Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 North Main St., Naugatuck. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery, Cross Street, Naugatuck. Walk-through calling hours will be held on Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Facial masks and social distancing will be required.

