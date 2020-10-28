Obituary: Raiden Diane Berube



WOLCOTT — Infant Raiden Diane Berube was called to heaven on Oct. 21, 2020, at CT Children’s Medical Center in Farmington.

Raiden and her twin brother, Christopher, were born on Oct. 3, 2020, to Jessica Carey and Christopher Berube Jr. of Wolcott, joining their siblings, Khloe and Colton. Despite Raiden’s short time on earth, she was deeply loved and will be forever missed by her parents, siblings, paternal grandparents, Diane and Christopher Berube Sr. of Prospect; maternal grandparents, Peter and Kathleen Carey of Wolcott; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services will be private, and arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

Memorial donations can be made to March of Dimes at www.marchofdimes.org or to Graham Foundation, 157 Greenfield Hill Road, Fairfield, CT 06824-2124.

