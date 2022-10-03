Man who died near Beacon Falls Train Station identified

By Andreas Yilma Citizen’s News

BEACON FALLS — Connecticut State Police have identified an elderly man who was found deceased near the Beacon Falls Train Station on Friday, September 23 evening.

State police responded to a wooded area about half of a mile north of the train station near Cold Spring Road a few minutes before 7 p.m. Troopers arrived on the scene to an older man who appeared to be homeless and appeared to have gone through a “medical episode,” according to a police press release.

The man was identified as Richard Cherhoniak, 64, of New Haven.

Cherhoniak was pronounced dead at the scene and was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

A Metropolitan Transportation Authority spokesperson said train service on the Waterbury Branch Line was delayed to allow for a police investigation.

Connecticut State Police Information Officer Christine Jeltema said there was nothing suspicious about the death.

“It’s still an ongoing investigation because it’s considered an untimely death,” Jeltema said.

Cherhoniak was considered a missing person on July 30 by the New Haven Police Department, according to the press release.