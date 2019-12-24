Obituary: Edith Eleanore Cieslewski

NAUGATUCK — Edith Eleanore Cieslewski, 99, widow of Edmond Cieslewski, died peacefully Dec. 23, 2019, at Glendale Center.

Edith was born July 25, 1920, in Naugatuck, daughter of the late Olaf and Edith Larson, and was a lifelong Naugatuck resident.

Edith is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Steve and Arline Cieslewski of Plantsville and John and Jayne Cieslewski of Naugatuck; her grandchildren, Michael Cieslewski and his wife, Lauren, of Cheshire, and Carrie Tynan and her husband, Matthew, of Thomaston; her great-grandchildren, Haylie, Emily, Tyler, Hannah and Jeffrey; and several nieces and nephews. Edith was predeceased by her brother, Carl; and her sister, Florence.

Funeral services are Friday, Dec. 27, at 11 a.m. at Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the funeral home Friday from 10 to 11 a.m.

