NAUGATUCK — Police are searching for a man they say stole over $700 worth of electronics from Walmart on Saturday.

Police said the man took the items, including a Dyson vacuum cleaner and wireless routers, after 10 a.m. from the store on New Haven Road. Police said the man left in an older model SUV.

Police asked anyone with information to call the Naugatuck Police Department at 203-729-5221.