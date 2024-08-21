Woodland’s artificial turf, track replacement project nearing completion

BEACON FALLS — The installation of Woodland’s new artificial turf field and replacement of the track is nearly complete, although the facility may not be ready for the first week of fall sports competition.

The project, for which Region 16 earmarked about $3.1 million last year, gives Woodland a multipurpose artificial turf field that will be used for football and soccer this fall, replacing a natural grass field that was filled with ruts and drainage issues. The project also replaces the running track, which was more than 20 years old, and improves the accessibility of the complex with walkway lighting and stairs to the school’s parking lot.

Woodland athletic director Chris Dailey said the school hopes to open the facility by Sept. 13, which is the date of the Hawks’ first home football game against Holy Cross. If the complex isn’t ready by then, Dailey said the contingency plan is to play the game at Oxford High.

Installation of the artificial turf was finished about a month ago, and contractors began working on the track the week of Aug. 19.

“[The] turf is done, but we can’t open [the] facility until [the] project is complete,” Dailey said.

Boys soccer games set for Sept. 3 against Wilby and Sept. 9 against Derby will be played on the grass soccer field. The Hawks hope to play a boys and girls soccer doubleheader on the turf on Sept. 17.

