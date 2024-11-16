Woodland wants its Helmet back against Seymour

BY KYLE BRENNAN

CITIZEN’S NEWS

One trophy came back to the Woodland weight room this fall. The Hawks have another one in their sights — and if they win it back, they just might return to the state playoffs, too.

Woodland will visit Seymour on Thanksgiving Eve for the 22nd all-time meeting. It’ll be the 21st holiday matchup between the Valley rivals, and the Valley New Year series is tied at 10-10 after the Wildcats won, 34-14, a year ago.

Seymour leads the overall series, 11-10, counting a meeting in the 2007 Class SS playoffs.

Not only do the teams play for the Helmet — a trophy helmet painted half-Hawk, half-Wildcat — but Woodland will need to win the game to have a shot at returning to the Class S playoffs for the first time since 2022.

“We’ve got to take it to them,” Woodland senior Brett Lato said. “Right now, they got the Helmet, so we want to take that back, just as badly as we wanted that Pinho Trophy. It feels empty in the weight room without it. We know it’s 100% there to take, and we want it bad. We’ve gotta keep on winning and we’ve gotta keep the train going and hopefully get into the playoffs.”

Woodland entered its final two games with a 5-3 record, ranked ninth in Class S. The Hawks were set to host Derby on Nov. 15 before Thanksgiving Eve.

Woodland’s biggest win came Oct. 25 in a 48-7 drubbing of rival Naugatuck to bring the George Pinho Trophy back to Beacon Falls for the first time since 2015. Senior captain Will Brooks remembers one key to that victory over the Greyhounds that the Hawks will have to replicate leading up to the game against Seymour.

“We had our best week of practice against Naugatuck and, I mean, the scoreboard speaks for itself,” Brooks said. “We need a good week of practice for the week of Seymour, and I mean, we’ve just gotta be physical and angry because they kicked our butts last year on our home turf.”

Seymour romped over Woodland, 34-14, in the Hawks’ final game on their former grass field. Anthony Cortello had one of his best games as the Wildcats’ quarterback, going 6 of 11 for 159 yards and two touchdowns, and Seymour intercepted Woodland’s Jack Brunetti four times.

Cortello is back as the Wildcats’ quarterback, and running back Noah Prodan leads Seymour with 1,081 rushing yards with six touchdowns.

But Woodland’s offense is much improved from last year. Brunetti is completing nearly 70% of his passes for 1,760 yards and 22 touchdowns to just four interceptions. His favorite targets are Erik Pulkkinen (30 catches, 400 yards, four touchdowns), Josh Stepputtis (19 catches, 296 yards, five touchdowns), Norman Cook (27 receptions, 289 yards, four touchdowns) and David O’Brien (25 receptions, 267 yards, two touchdowns).

Nico Scampolino, Christian Morales, and Brooks give the Hawks a three-pronged rushing attack. Among the three, they’ve scored 15 touchdowns and each have over 225 yards on the year.

Woodland coach Joe Lato’s message to the team will be to not focus on revenge from last year or to worry about the prospects of making the Class S playoffs. Instead, the Hawks will have to have a short memory when the game kicks off at 6 p.m. at DeBarber Field.

“The message is always to play your best and do your best,” Lato said. “If you make a mistake, move onto the next play. If you do something great, move onto the next play. I’m trying to develop that myself better as a coach. The cheese is to take the playoffs, and we lost to Seymour last year, and we’ve gotta get the trophy, which is all good, but we have to play the best game we can.”