Woodland volleyball a force at the net

BY KEN MORSE

CITIZEN’S NEWS

A few weeks back Woodland senior Ava Bianchini recorded her 500th career kill. You may have wondered if this is just a culmination of playing the game of volleyball for three-plus seasons.

However, seeing her in action at the net gives you a whole new meaning to the phrase down in front. Bianchini not only has a knack for getting the ball over the net, her placement of returns is a variety of cross-court smashes, deep end-line blasts, sideline slams and in-your-face put backs.

And they all share one thing in common. For the most part she has the uncanny ability to find the open floor. That was evident recently in a sweep of a very sturdy Naugatuck, 3-0, on Oct. 4. The set scores were 25-17, 25-11, 25-16.

When the Greyhounds threat up front, Jordyn Grey, went out with an injury midway through the first set, Woodland capitalized and won by a comfortable margin. In set two, Bianchini went to work and landed 10 kills that powered the Hawks to victory.

“We are doing alright,” said Woodland coach Jim Amato. “Every game is one step next. We are a defensive-minded team. One of the things we are really good at is our passing defense and reading hitters. As always, a great battle against Naugatuck.”

Bianchini (18 kills, 11 digs) is not alone in the down-in-front scenario. Lindsay Koliani (18 kills) uses her height to get on top of her returns, lending to the Hawks’ dominating fashion at the net. Nora Nemec also has shown her wares in the front row, dropping shots over the net that are seldom returned.

The real game-changer is the fearless approach of Hannah Mishler (38 assists) over the middle taking on the best of whatever opponents have to offer, often stepping in front of drives that are a blur across the net.

“The first thing you need to do is make that initial stop,” said Mishler. “Then I’m looking to get it over to the libero or the front row hitters.”

First you hear the loud thud of Mishler making contact with these missile drives and the next thing you notice is how effortlessly she steers the deflections over to one of her hitters in the front row.

“I can’t do any of what I do without a setter and Hannah is the best,” said Bianchini. “Our chemistry really plays into that. I know where she is going to be on the court and that helps me to set up at the net.”

“We have a lot of offensive players that can put the ball down. Lindsay (Koliani) is a strong player up front and Nora (Nemec) can also drive the ball over the net. This team has so many weapons.”

The middle row of Adelina Jahja, Sophia Ligi and Julia Dommel keeps the ball in play long enough for the front row to do their thing. That has served the Hawks well this season with the back row play of Leah Valentino and Emily Ambrocio helping Woodland get out to a 14-0 record in the NVL.

“There’s definitely a target on our back being the defending champions,” said Mishler. “I think we have used that as motivation to get better. It’s been fun, actually.”

“I have been saying this since the start of the season, there are a lot of good teams in the NVL and they have all been stepping up,” said Bianchini. “I think you are going to see a very competitive tournament.”

Woodland gets a tournament-like atmosphere with two matches against Seymour. The Hawks handed the Wildcats their first loss of the season, 3-0, on Oct. 10 at home. On Thursday, Woodland faces Seymour again for the second time in the span of three matches to close the regular season.