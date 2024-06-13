Woodland state championship notebook

BY REPUBLICAN-AMERICAN
Throughout the Woodland softball season, catcher Julia Rowley would use riddles to help pitcher Ella Van Alstyne overcome any nerves in the circle.
But Van Alstyne was on her game June 8 in the Class M final. She allowed a run on five hits with two walks and seven strikeouts in the Hawks’ 7-1 win over Sheehan.
She excelled at the plate too, driving in three runs with a two-run double in the second and an RBI single in the sixth, en route to being named the game’s MVP.
“No, there weren’t any (riddles) today. Didn’t need them,” Rowley said. “A couple of times I would just go out there and say, ‘Just make the plays. These baserunners don’t matter when we have a lead, and we have trust in our batters.’”
Rowley helped keep Van Alstyne calm before the game even started by preparing notes on the Sheehan lineup and putting them on her wristband.
“So I knew what to throw and what I couldn’t throw,” Van Alstyne said. “It gave me a sense of calm of not being overwhelmed, and throw the wrong pitch that would be hit over the fence.”
Rowley credited her batterymate for stepping up when it mattered most.
“Ella did amazing,” Rowley said. “It is obviously a big thing to come out in a state championship game, especially against a good team we haven’t seen since last year, and she executed. She was able to hit her spots.”
NEWCOMERS RELISHED COMPETITION
As the celebration continued in and around Palmer Field in Middletown, Woodland sophomore second baseman Jack Schwenger said the reason for the Hawks’ success is displayed every day on the practice field.
“There is so much competition out here,” said Schwenger after the Hawks’ 8-0 win over Joel Barlow in the Class M state championship. “When you have competition at every position, it makes everyone better. Our seniors brought so much energy to the team. They’re all great athletes and great leaders. It’s all positive all of the way around.”
The senior tri-captains were Michael Belcher, Max Martin and Ethan Stepputtis. The other seniors are Billy Untiet, Ethan Valentino and Jake Sullivan.
“I can’t wait for the next two years,” said Schwenger, who wasn’t the only underclassman starter.
The others include sophomore catcher Jordan Giambra, sophomore third baseman Erik Pulkkinen, junior shortstop Tyler DeCrescenzo, junior designated hitter Brett Lato and junior left fielder Jason Beaudry.
Beaudry, who played for Seymour High as a freshman and sophomore as a pitcher and second baseman, transferred to Woodland in the fall and instantly was penciled in as the Hawks’ leadoff hitter and starting left fielder in the spring.
“We don’t normally see transfers from public schools,” noted Stepputtis. “But Jason made the lineup on the very first day, and I couldn’t be happier for him.”
Beaudry had two hits, a walk, two runs scored and an RBI in the championship game.
“I guess it turned out to be a good choice,” said Beaudry. “I fit in really well, and it’s been a lot of fun to be a part of.”
When asked what made the Hawks a successful championship team, Beaudry was quick with an answer.
“Everyone on this team is disciplined,” he said.
Longtime Seymour High pitching coach Steve Reilly wasn’t surprised by Beaudry’s immediate impact on the Hawks.
“Jason is a ball of enthusiasm,” said Reilly. “He’s always positive. It’s a rare quality in kids. I loved to coach him. It was sad to see him go. There was a lot of tears in the (Seymour) clubhouse.”
ACT LIKE YOU’VE BEEN HERE
Woodland’s baseball players happily posed with the Class M championship plaque and banner after their win over Joel Barlow, and they started off with their medals in their mouths.
“Boys, take the medals out of the mouths first,” someone said.
Head coach Steve Bainer took time to polish his standup skills.
“Hey, hey, hey! I know we haven’t, but act like we’ve been here before,” said Bainer to smiles and laughs from his players and those who were either taking pictures or just looking on.
“Be nice the first time,” assistant coach Frank Fedak said with a smile.
“Aww c’mon,” Martin replied in mock irritation.
CONGRATS
After finishing an interview, Bainer took time to bump fists along the fence with Holy Cross coach Matt Smolley, who watched his friend and former Crusaders teammate coach the game from the grandstand.
Former Woodland players Matt Belcher, Cam Heeman and Zach Drewry, and former assistant coach Adam Baker, were just a few of those who were ready to greet Bainer with congratulatory handshakes and bear hugs after he exited the field.
THE DEFENDERS
State softball history was made at UConn’s Burrill Family Field on June 8.
Woodland won its third straight Class M championship by beating Sheehan. Fairfield Ludlowe followed with an extra-inning win over Cheshire for back-to-back Class L titles. Then
Coventry cruised past Holy Cross for its second consecutive Class S crown. Finally, Masuk continued its Class L dominance by beating Ellington for its sixth straight title.
It was the first time in CIAC softball history that all four reigning state champions successfully defended their crowns.
The Republican-American’s Jason Levy, Mark Jaffee, and Kevin Roberts contributed to this notebook.