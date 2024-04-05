Woodland softball hammers HC, but sees NVL win streak ended in next game

BY KYLE BRENNAN

CITIZEN’S NEWS

Woodland started its softball season in style with a dominant win over Holy Cross, but the perfect start didn’t last long.

Woodland suffered a 3-1 loss to Watertown on April 1, the Hawks’ first regular-season defeat in NVL play since May 15, 2019. It snapped a 56-game regular-season winning streak for Woodland, but it came to a Watertown team expected to be among the league’s best.

Ella VanAlstyne allowed nine hits and five walks with 12 strikeouts, and she added two hits while scoring Woodland’s only run.

In a 26-0 win over Holy Cross to start the season March 30, Van Alstyne fired a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts, and she supported herself with five hits, including a double and two triples, while scoring four runs and driving in eight. Julia Rowley added a home run, four runs, and four RBI.

Woodland, the two-time defending Class M champ, will be tested plenty in the NVL, including multiple matchups with league contenders Seymour, Oxford, and Wolcott thanks to the new scheduling format.

“I think there are going to be a lot more close games and a lot more even competition,” Woodland coach Loren Luddy said. “There may be a lot of split decisions between the two games in the division.”

The Hawks’ first meeting with Wolcott comes April 12.

The Republican-American contributed to this story.