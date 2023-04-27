Woodland softball continues to pile up victories

BY KEN MORSE

CITIZEN’S NEWS

Woodland softball grew accustomed to winning over the past four seasons, armed with a ballclub that relied on a quintet of four-year starters. When they graduated after helping the Hawks claim their first state title, it was back to the drawing board for head coach Loren Luddy and assistant coach Pete Calandro.

“It’s been a while since we have been in that teaching mode,” said Luddy. “Honestly there were a few seasons there where the team knew all the answers to the questions that are now being asked, but that is a good thing. We have some young players who are eager to learn and are asking the questions about baserunning, outfield coverage and they are excited about learning and they want to get better. And they are fast learners and have already come a long way since the season started.”

It certainly helps to have a few mainstays from last year’s championship team with senior Sam Sosnovich recently recording her 300th career strikeout in a 19-0 win over Ansonia on April 13.

At second base is the only other senior, Peyton Filippone, who lends experience and a consistent bat to the lineup. That included a day against Wilby where she went 5-for-5 with five doubles.

“Especially with a young team, players like Sam and Peyton really help to settle everyone down,” added Luddy. “That is a tremendous help when we play the tougher teams like Seymour, Holy Cross, Watertown and Naugatuck.”

Woodland was firing on all cylinders in a 7-0 victory over Pomperaug on April 15. Sosnovich threw a two-hitter and struck out 14 in shutting down the Panthers. Julia Rowley doubled, singled, scored two runs and drove in two more. Ella VanAlstyne and Caitlyn Braun each had a hit, a run and an RBI.

The Hawks unloaded on Derby in a 15-0 win on April 17. VanAlstyne allowed one hit over three innings while striking out eight. Lucia Rubano belted four hits and drove in four runs. Rowley had a single, home run and three RBIs.

Woodland (8-0) continued its winning ways with a 9-3 victory over Wolcott on April 19. It marked the 35th straight win and 58 in the last 59 games. VanAlstyne threw the final two innings in relief, striking out three. At the plate, she homered, singled and drove in three runs. Kate Lisowski added two hits and an RBI.

“We have a couple of juniors at the corners, Lucia Rubano and Breanna Thurston,” said Luddy. “They were on last year’s team and lend to the experience we have coming back.

“Our corner outfielders are young. Paige Chiaramonte is a sophomore and Emma DeGeorge is a freshman, so it helped to move Ella to center field to help them out. Our shortstop Kate Lisowski is also a freshman, but these younger players are really coming along and developing into good players.”

Woodland was set to host rival Naugatuck on April 21. The Hawks were scheduled for tough contests against Seymour and Holy Cross that were sandwiched around a second matchup against Derby. The Holy Cross game is slated for Friday.