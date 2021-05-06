Woodland improving with each match

By Ken Morse, Citizen’s News

BEACON FALLS — The Hawks are trending in the right direction on the links.

In a tri-match April 27 against Sacred Heart-Crosby and Naugatuck at Oxford Greens, the Hawks broke into the win column with a 232-236 victory over Naugatuck. The Hawks fell to Sacred Heart, 228-232.

“Ryan Bucciferro and Albert Marchant are our only seniors,” Woodland head coach Bill Carangelo said. “So we do have a young team, and we are looking to improve and build a solid foundation for next season.”

Junior Mark Barbarito led the Hawks (1-5) with a solid round of 49. Bucciferro shot a 57, sophomore Aden Ianniruberrto shot a 60, and junior Skylar DeFazio finished with a round of 66.

“Ryan has shot in the 40s in a couple of matches. Mark has been our most consistent golfer, hitting in the high 40s,” Carangelo said. “As a team we are definitely moving forward and we are seeing improvement with each match. So we are trending in the right direction.”

“Even some of the younger players are getting better,” he added. “You could see the development since Day 1. We really didn’t have a whole lot of time to prepare for the season, so we are still learning as we go.”

Woodland fell to Holy Cross, 187-225, on April 26. Bucciferro led the way for the Hawks with a 48. Barbarito shot a 57, Marchant hit a 58 and Ianniruberto finished up with a round of 62.

On April 22, the Hawks lost to Seymour, 223-236. Bucciferro led Woodland with a 41. Ianniruberto checked in with a 63, and Nicholas Sciarretto and DeFazio both finished with a 66.

The Hawks have four matches remaining, including a rematch against Holy Cross and a match with another tough team in St. Paul. Woodland is set to start the final stretch of the season May 10 against Wolcott.

“If you want to be the best you need to play the best,” Carangelo said. “All I can ask is for the team to go out there and do the best that they can. I think we can have a good foundation to work with next season and see further development.”