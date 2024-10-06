Woodland girls soccer making its push

BY KYLE BRENNAN

CITIZEN’S NEWS

Entering the home stretch of the regular season, the Woodland girls soccer team is starting to get the performances — and the results — that the Hawks want.

Perhaps their most exciting and important victory of the Naugatuck Valley League regular season came on Sept. 25 on Woodland’s new home turf, where the Hawks staged a comeback against rival Watertown.

The Warriors, who have met Woodland in the past two league championship matches, took a 2-0 lead on the Hawks, but Michaela Gasparri’s hat trick, including the game-winning goal in the final minute, gave her team a 3-2 victory.

“It meant a lot to the kids, especially having gone down two goals,” Woodland coach Cait Hernon said. “We knew we didn’t play our best soccer in the first half, but instead of getting frustrated and giving up, they kept fighting and ended up winning, which was huge. It showed how resilient they are.”

That victory vaulted Woodland into the top three in the league, and the Hawks cemented their spot as the No. 2-ranked team in the standings with an 8-0 win over Oxford on Sept. 30. Freshman Tianna Franklin netted a hat trick, while Skylar DeFrank had a goal and three assists and Gasparri tallied a goal and two assists.

Franklin has been a goal-scoring machine for Woodland. She also buried two goals in an 8-1 victory over Wolcott on Sept. 27, the same day DeFrank recorded a hat trick and Giulianna Celotto chipped in two goals.

“She’s a tough freshman,” Hernon said of Franklin. “We were initially trying to figure out where she would be best for us, and (she) has emerged as a great goal-scorer so far. She’s tough, she’s fast, and she doesn’t give up.”

Woodland reeled off six NVL victories in a row since its lone setback Sept. 9 against Holy Cross. Although the Hawks also suffered a 3-0 loss in a nonleague matchup with Pomperaug on Sept. 23, they carried momentum into the final weeks of the regular season.

A home rematch with the Crusaders loomed Oct. 7, and Woodland will end the regular season Oct. 17 at Watertown.

“I just want to see improvements in areas we have continued to struggle in so far,” Hernon said. “I want to see us play our style of soccer for a full 80 minutes, not just for parts of the game, and we need to continue to be smart with decision-making all over the field.”