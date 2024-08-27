Woodland brick legacy project deadline Aug. 31

The Woodland Hawks Brick Legacy Project, organized by the football, soccer, and track and field teams, is selling engraved bricks and benches that will be installed at the entrance of the Hawks’ new turf field and track.

Options include a rectangle brick ($100), a square brick ($250), a granite tile ($500), and a bench ($1,000). Each item can be personalized with an engraved message. The deadline to purchase is Aug. 31. Orders can be placed at www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/woodlandmultipurposefield. Any questions can be sent to aas718@yahoo.com or mcelotto@region16ct.org – Kyle Brennan