Woodland boys tennis picks up where it left off

BY KEN MORSE

CITIZEN’S NEWS

The Woodland boys tennis team has picked up where it left off last season, starting out 4-0.

The two-time NVL runner-up needed to replace coach Ryan McEvoy, and in stepped Mike Magas.

“They are really stepping up their game,” said Magas. “We have a solid group of five seniors all playing with experience and confidence. We only have 10 players, but our top seven are all varsity experienced players and they are looking to pick up where they left off last year.”

Woodland got out of the gate with 4-1 wins over Torrington and Naugatuck on April 3 and 5. The Hawks improved to 4-0 on the season with a doubleheader sweep of Wilby on April 11, both by 5-0 margins.

In the win over Torrington, Kayo Niebrzydowski established himself as the No. 1 singles player with a 6-0, 6-0 win. Nick Bshara is a solid No. 2 singles player, earning wins against Torrington and Naugy. Brian O’Connell is the No. 3 singles player.

Woodland has a pair of formidable doubles teams. Carter Davis teams up with Spencer Macdowall while Ken Arnold and Evan Lin pair off.

“Wolcott is always a good team and they will be one of the challenges we will need to overcome,” said Magas. “Naugy is pretty good. They surprised us by their talent. They don’t have the depth of a lot of teams, but they have some very good athletes that can play the game.

“After we go through the league once we will have a better idea of what teams have. I’m looking forward to seeing how we progress throughout the season.”

Against Wilby, Niebrzydowski won, 8-4 and 8-0. Bshara swept his opponent, 8-0 and 8-0. O’Connell also pulled off an 8-0 sweep at No. 3 singles.

Davis and Mcdowall won 8-4 in the first team match and picked up a forfeit win in the second. The duo of Lin and Arnold won, 8-2, in the first team match with a forfeit win the second go-around.