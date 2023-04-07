Woodland baseball getting good contributions so far

BY KYLE BRENNAN

CITIZEN’S NEWS

The pitching prowess of Woodland junior Michael Belcher won’t catch anyone by surprise this season. But the maturity with which he entered this spring made his coaches step back and take notice.

“I made a comment to our other coaches, and I said, ‘Last June, he left our program a boy and he came back a man,’” Woodland coach Steve Bainer said. “We’ve seen a difference in his leadership and the way he carries himself. There are times we forget he’s a junior. He has the experience that you typically see as a senior, and he’s only three games into his junior year. We’re excited to see the evolution of Michael.”

Belcher started his junior year ferociously, striking out 15 while allowing just one hit in six innings to lead the Hawks to a 6-0 win over Torrington on April 3.

But Belcher wasn’t the only story for Woodland in its 3-0 start to the season. Bainer was also impressed with the supporting cast, which must work to fill a lineup that graduated five of its top six hitters.

Among the early contributors are Tyler DeCrescenzo, who had two hits, three RBI and three runs in a 23-5 win over Oxford on April 5. In that same game, Darren Gasparri had two hits and four runs, while Bill Untiet added two hits, two RBI and two runs.

Woodland also earned an 11-8 win over Ansonia on April 4, a game highlighted by triples from Belcher and DeCrescenzo.

Bainer said he’s also been impressed with the play of Max Martin, who tallied two hits and two RBI in the opener against Torrington, as well as Anthony Marsala, Ethan Stepputtis, and freshman Erik Pulkkinen.

“We’re thrilled with them so far,” Bainer said. “It’s exciting to blend the new guys with returning experience. I can’t say that we’ve perfected our lineup, but we’ve had success with the lineups so far.”

The focus for short-term improvement, according to Bainer, will be tightening defense and limiting walks.

“We have to play better defense,” Bainer said. “We’ve been fortunate to score a lot of runs and hit the ball well, but as you get deeper into May and June, defense wins you games. You can’t issue walks and extend innings. Every time someone has thrown a punch our way, we’ve been able to counter by scoring more runs, but you can’t rely on that.”

Woodland’s schedule will ramp up quickly, starting April 14 at Wolcott and April 15 at St. Joseph of Trumbull, a perennial state contender.

“That will be a good assessment for us,” Bainer said of the nonconference matchup against the Cadets. “They play an excellent schedule and you know they always have talent, so they’ll be a good barometer for where we are.”