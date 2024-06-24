Wolfpack 13U capture Connecticut Girls Soccer Cup state crown

BY KEN MORSE

CITIZEN’S NEWS

The Naugatuck U13 Wolfpack won the Connecticut Girls Soccer Cup state championship on June 15, battling past Newington by a slim 2-0 margin. It marked the second time in the last three seasons that the Wolfpack made it to the finals.

They previously lost a tough 1-0 decision to Trumbull in the 2022 finals after knocking off Newington in the semifinals with Lily Scanlon scoring the winning goal.

“I’m so proud of these girls,” said head coach Luis Martinez. “These girls not only defeated other teams to get here, they overcame every adversity thrown at them along the way.”

Martinez, along with assistant coaches Danielle Pernell-Scanlon and Brett Irizary, were happy to get the second chance and guide the Wolfpack to the championship.

The Wolfpack, one of 20 teams competing for the Connecticut Cup in the single elimination tournament, got things started with a convincing 7-1 victory over Simsbury. Imani Tovar led the attack, scoring two goals with Julia Coviello, Emerson Rose, Ava Gilmore, Sophia Vaughn and Lily Scanlon adding goals to spark the offense.

In the quarterfinals everything was clicking for Naugy as the Wolfpack ran roughshod over NECONN by an 8-1 margin. Coviello lit it up with a hat trick. Audi Irizary put two into the back of the net with Scanlon, Evie Munro and Bella Pabon adding goals.

“One of the strengths of this team is our defense and it starts with Maddy (Cheney) in goal,” added Martinez. “Our offense really came together this year. The first time we were in the finals two years ago the girls were nervous and so was I. Having been here before we were much calmer this time around and played well as a team.”

The Wolfpack moved on to the semifinals and faced off against Burlington. In a knock-em-down-drag-em-out type of affair, Naugy survived via penalty kicks, 4-2. Mia Martinez, Vaughn, Blair Fulmer and Scanlon scored the PKs.

“What an exciting game it was,” said Wolfpack assistant coach Pernell-Scanlon. “We had players who were with us in 2009 come out and cheer us on. That’s what this team is, one big family, and the town of Naugatuck did us proud with the way they came out and supported us.”

Wolfpack goalie Madeline Cheney was sensational during the tournament while being supported by a group of tough defenders; Judith Ortiz, Blair Fulmer, Ava Gilmore, Ellie Seigel and Evie Munro.

In the championship matchup with Newington, it was the defense that rose to the occasion in a 2-0 shutout victory. Vaughn and Martinez controlled the action across midfield maintaining possessions. Rose, Tovar, Pabon and Myla DeRosa forced the attack into the Newington end of the field.

Coviello got Naugy on the board with a first half goal. Late in the second half the Wolfpack were looking for a little breathing room in the form of an insurance goal. Irizarry crossed a pass over to Coviello, who found Scanlon in the corner. Scanlon wound up and found the upper 90 on a blast that rippled the net for a 2-0 cushion, and the defense did the rest.

“This team is like family,” added Pernell-Scanlon. “We are together for practices, traveling to all the tournament games, cheering on each others’ kids. “We have developed a tight-knit bond and the players have formed that bond as well. It was that bond that helped us to overcome all adversity, and we are so proud of these kids.”