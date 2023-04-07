The Connecticut High School Coaches Association and the Naugatuck Valley League recognized the following Naugatuck and Woodland athletes for their success during the winter 2022-23 seasons.
BOYS BASKETBALL
All-Division
Jalen Francis (Naugatuck)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
All-NVL
Aryn Bombery (Naugatuck)
Casey Mulligan (Woodland)
All-Division
Michaela Gasparri (Woodland)
Lauryn Ramalho (Naugatuck)
BOYS SWIMMING
All-NVL
Nolan Bernier (Woodland)
Jayson Main (Naugatuck)
Chase Starzman (Woodland)
Alex Weisenbacher (Woodland)
BOYS INDOOR TRACK
All-State
Sam Ambrocio (Woodland)
Alex Farr (Woodland)
Jaylen Goodall (Woodland)
Ervin Owusu (Woodland)
Kian Sirowich (Woodland)
All-NVL
Sam Ambrocio (Woodland)
Daniel Anderson (Naugatuck)
Brian Babo (Woodland)
Jayden Bartelle (Naugatuck)
Joseph Cervone (Naugatuck)
Jason Costa (Naugatuck)
Eddie Dalton (Naugatuck)
Gabe Diamante (Woodland)
Alex Farr (Woodland)
Jaylen Goodall (Woodland)
Shayne Hasipi (Naugatuck)
Brendan Lyles (Naugatuck)
Zachary McCasland (Naugatuck)
Manase Mutshima (Naugatuck)
Ervin Owusu (Woodland)
Yamil Negron Rios (Naugatuck)
Kian Sirowich (Woodland)
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
All-State
Sarah Cooley (Woodland)
Lily Jason (Naugatuck)
Divine Kabongo (Naugatuck)
Lauren Kropo (Naugatuck)
Lauren Sonski (Naugatuck)
All-NVL
Zahra Bayonne (Naugatuck)
Isabella Bianchini (Woodland)
Faye Carnemolla (Woodland)
Dani Celotto (Woodland)
Sydney Connolly (Naugatuck)
Sarah Cooley (Woodland)
Lily Dalton (Naugatuck)
Laci Davis (Woodland)
Leticia DoNascimento (Naugatuck)
Wilnye Joseph (Naugatuck)
Lauren Kropo (Naugatuck)
Gwen Marenghi (Naugatuck)
Leilani Marsh (Naugatuck)
Serene Parker (Naugatuck)
Jaesah Perry (Naugatuck)
Lauren Sonski (Naugatuck)
Emma Swanson (Woodland)
Winter postseason awards for Woodland, Naugatuck athletes
