Winter postseason awards for Woodland, Naugatuck athletes

The Connecticut High School Coaches Association and the Naugatuck Valley League recognized the following Naugatuck and Woodland athletes for their success during the winter 2022-23 seasons.



BOYS BASKETBALL

All-Division

Jalen Francis (Naugatuck)



GIRLS BASKETBALL

All-NVL

Aryn Bombery (Naugatuck)

Casey Mulligan (Woodland)

All-Division

Michaela Gasparri (Woodland)

Lauryn Ramalho (Naugatuck)



BOYS SWIMMING

All-NVL

Nolan Bernier (Woodland)

Jayson Main (Naugatuck)

Chase Starzman (Woodland)

Alex Weisenbacher (Woodland)



BOYS INDOOR TRACK

All-State

Sam Ambrocio (Woodland)

Alex Farr (Woodland)

Jaylen Goodall (Woodland)

Ervin Owusu (Woodland)

Kian Sirowich (Woodland)

All-NVL

Sam Ambrocio (Woodland)

Daniel Anderson (Naugatuck)

Brian Babo (Woodland)

Jayden Bartelle (Naugatuck)

Joseph Cervone (Naugatuck)

Jason Costa (Naugatuck)

Eddie Dalton (Naugatuck)

Gabe Diamante (Woodland)

Alex Farr (Woodland)

Jaylen Goodall (Woodland)

Shayne Hasipi (Naugatuck)

Brendan Lyles (Naugatuck)

Zachary McCasland (Naugatuck)

Manase Mutshima (Naugatuck)

Ervin Owusu (Woodland)

Yamil Negron Rios (Naugatuck)

Kian Sirowich (Woodland)



GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

All-State

Sarah Cooley (Woodland)

Lily Jason (Naugatuck)

Divine Kabongo (Naugatuck)

Lauren Kropo (Naugatuck)

Lauren Sonski (Naugatuck)

All-NVL

Zahra Bayonne (Naugatuck)

Isabella Bianchini (Woodland)

Faye Carnemolla (Woodland)

Dani Celotto (Woodland)

Sydney Connolly (Naugatuck)

Sarah Cooley (Woodland)

Lily Dalton (Naugatuck)

Laci Davis (Woodland)

Leticia DoNascimento (Naugatuck)

Wilnye Joseph (Naugatuck)

Lauren Kropo (Naugatuck)

Gwen Marenghi (Naugatuck)

Leilani Marsh (Naugatuck)

Serene Parker (Naugatuck)

Jaesah Perry (Naugatuck)

Lauren Sonski (Naugatuck)

Emma Swanson (Woodland)