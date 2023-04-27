Tenacity marks Hounds’ game on baseball diamond

BY KEN MORSE

CITIZEN’S NEWS

The Naugatuck baseball team may not win every time it steps out onto the diamond, but its opponents know full well that they just played a tough ballgame.

“Early on we had a stretch of five games in seven days so that really tested the ballclub,” said Naugy coach Joe Iannotti. “We graduated our top two pitchers, so we are leaning on Blake Stone and Andrew Tyszka right now. But we’ve had some other guys step up like (senior) Aidan Adanosky.

“Kevin Cestari and Damon Abate, along with Jose Guzman and James Crilly, can give us some quality innings. We always talk about limiting our mistakes and not giving the opponent four and five outs in an inning, so defense is going to be key in helping this young pitching staff develop.”

The Hounds, as they say, are tough as nails, unrelenting and certainly not giving up by any stretch of the imagination. On April 12, they survived a wild 17-15 affair against Seymour.

Just in case that wasn’t enough, they went toe-to-toe with Watertown in a tough 11-10 setback on April 14.

Alex Teixeira went 4-for-4 with a double and home run in the win over Seymour. Blake Stone gutted it out, striking out 13 in five innings on the hill. Mike Deitelbaum ripped two triples and a double, scored two runs and drove in three in the slugfest with Watertown. Thomas Barry had two hits and two runs scored with Matt Stefan adding two runs and two RBIs.

“Having a player like Mike behind the plate really helps our young pitchers,” said Iannotti. “Trying to limit our walks is what is going to help us. At the plate we have left some opportunities out there, but we are starting to get more consistent with our hitting and that will only help us take the pressure off the pitchers.”

Another thing Naugy has up its sleeve this season is it is an opportunistic ballclub. On April 17, Stone had it going, spinning a three-hitter with six strikeouts in a 4-2 win over Torrington. Damon Abate, Barry and Deitelbaum all delivered run-scoring singles in a three-run third inning to pace the Greyhounds as they improved to 5-2 on the season.

Then came the biggest test so far with a rematch against defending Class S state champion St. Paul, the team that blasted them, 14-4, in the season opener. The Falcons had the homefield advantage, but that meant little to this tenacious bunch of Greyhounds as they escaped with a 3-2 win that spoke volumes as to how far this team has developed in such a short period of time.

Teixeira reached on an error in the top of the seventh inning with the game tied, 2-2. He eventually came around to score the go-ahead run on a throwing error. Cestari kicked the door closed, firing one and a third innings of hitless relief to secure the win. Andrew Tyszka surrendered just four hits through five and two-thirds on the hill, giving the Hounds a masterful performance. Deitelbaum unloaded three hits and Stone chipped in with two timely hits for the Greyhounds.

“Our young guys are doing a good job, and yes there will be some growing pains along the way and that’s to be expected,” said Iannotti. “We are very fortunate to have such a great coaching staff with me, coach Matt Mancuso, coach Jim Duda, coach Ken Stone, coach Steve Hiscock and coach Corey Plasky. It makes my job that much easier because they are all baseball people who understand the game and their input is crucial to our success.”

Naugatuck hosted Woodland in a rivalry showdown on April 21. The Hounds were headed for a busy week against Oxford, Ansonia and Crosby. The Crosby game is scheduled for Friday at home.