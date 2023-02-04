Swimming roundup: Woodland just keeps on winning

The Woodland boys swimming and diving team continued its winning ways on Jan. 31, knocking off Seymour, 88-76, at home.

Nicholas Christiano (200 free, 2:02.11; 500 free, 5:39.69), Alex Weisenbacher (200 IM, 2:09.26; 100 backstroke, 58.56) and Ryan Iannone (100 free, 54.08; 100 breaststroke, 1:13.89) were all double winners for the Hawks. Chase Starzman won the 50 free (24.14) and the 200 medley relay squad of Weisenbacher, Iannone, Starzman and Andrew Princic swam to victory in 1:49.77.

Naugatuck falls in final relay: The Greyhounds put up a valiant effort, but came up short in the 400 freestyle relay and lost the meet to Watertown, 95-90, on Jan. 31. Naugy got out-touched at the wall by a little over a second at 3:57.29 with the foursome of Eric Fortney, Jack Healy, Vansh Mottiani-Rincon, and Evan Vaagen finishing second. The third place team of Hudson Bombery, Aiden Brown, Jack Debisschop and Ethan McKeon gave Naugy enough points to keep it close but the Hounds needed a first place finish to pull out the win. The 200 free relay foursome of Healy, Bombery, Vaagen and David Cocchiola took first at 1:46.94. Fortney won the 200 free (1:57.87), Healy won the 100 fly (59.49), Brown was first in the 500 free (6:03.98), and Bombery raced to victory in the 100 backstroke (1:03.71).

– Ken Morse