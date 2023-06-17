SOFTBALL NOTEBOOK: Woodland enjoyed its time at new venue

BY KEVIN ROBERTS

REPUBLICAN-AMERICAN

The Woodland High softball team not only got a chance to enjoy a second straight Class M state championship on June 10, but it did so at a new venue.

Hawk coach Loren Luddy would 100% be for playing the championships at UConn’s Burrill Family Field again in the future.

“This was fantastic. It’s such a good experience for the girls to play here,” Luddy said after her team defeated Sacred Heart Academy-Hamden, 16-0.

Woodland senior pitcher Sam Sosnovich shared some advice for future players, including Hawks, that may get to UConn for a state softball final in the future.

“Take every second in, don’t take it for granted,” Sosnovich said. “Everybody’s worked so hard to get here. It’s a gorgeous field. Take advantage of it, and take everything in.”



Legacy cemented

For the second straight state championship game, the Woodland senior captain and right-hander picked up a victory, and didn’t allow a run in the process.

“She’s a gamer. She’s intense, she wants to win, she wants to get it done,” Luddy said. “She gets fired up, and she just gets it done.”

For the second straight state championship game, Sosnovich closed out Woodland’s opponent with a strikeout.

“I loved that. It was a great feeling for her,” said fellow senior captain Peyten Filippone. “She’s done it before, and it was a great season for her. She’s a great pitcher, and I’m going to miss playing with her.”



Ending in style

Hawks second baseman Filippone had a great tournament, Luddy said. That included putting the ball in play against Sheehan, which led to her being hit by the throw to first base and Breanna Thurston scoring the winning run in a comeback walk-off victory.

In the championship game, Filippone tripled twice and drove in three runs.

“I’m so glad she ended with a couple nice hits,” Luddy said.

The final at-bat of Filippone’s Woodland career came in the bottom of the fifth. For the second time in three at-bats, Filippone tripled, this time for two RBIs.

“When I got up that last time, I knew it was my last at bat,” Filippone said. “I took it a little to heart, but I wanted to get a good hit for my team, score more runs.”



Notables

WATR basketball play-by-play man Chris Saunders called the softball state championship games with Steve Kirck for the NFHS Network. Saunders did play by play with Kirck on color for the Class L and M games while Kirck handled play by play and Saunders did color for the Class S and LL games.

Among the postgame award presenters Saturday were local coaches Kristine Drust of Cheshire and Kevin Wesche of Naugatuck, along with Woodland assistant principal Dana Mulligan.

Mulligan is the chairwoman of the state softball committee and Drust is on the committee as a coach.