SportsBaseballSoftball Slideshow: Opening day 2021 By mycitizensnews - April 23, 2021 0 14 Union City Little League and Peter J. Foley Little League in Naugatuck held opening day ceremonies April 17-18 to kick off the season. –PHOTOS BY ELIO GUGLIOTTI This slideshow requires JavaScript. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related