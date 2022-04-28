Shorthanded Naugy girls tennis gets tested repeatedly

BY KEN MORSE

CITIZEN’S NEWS

The Naugy girls tennis team has been tested, and it was not a pop quiz, as they dropped three of four matches to fall to 5-4 on the season.

Coach Jose Sendra doesn’t seem too alarmed by the recent turn of events, stating his team has not been at full strength and that this is just part of the rebuilding phase.

“We are down four players as they are away on a DECA trip,” said Sendra. “This happens to a lot of sports teams this time of year. Not only are these kids good athletes, they are excellent students and we applaud their efforts in exploring every opportunity to better themselves.”

Naugy dropped a tough 4-3 decision to Watertown two weeks ago, but rallied for a 5-2 victory over St. Paul.

The Greyhounds faced a tough neighboring rivalry match with Woodland on April 22 and came up on the short end of a 4-3 outcome. Mia Grella and Tiffany Nguyen both won singles matches by 8-3 decisions. The doubles team of Alena Rotatori and Ava DeFilippo went on to earn the only other victory for the Greyhounds. Naugy absorbed its second 4-3 setback in the last three matches.

“This situation has allowed me to move a few kids up in the rotation,” said Sendra. “I had to fill multiple spots, but even with that we have been in every match.

“Considering we are down several players, the girls stepped up and filled some roles. They did their best and from a coaching standpoint. That’s really all we can expect from them to just do your best.”

On April 27, Naugy again came up on the short side of the score in a 4-3 setback to Ansonia. Grella and Nguyen battled to a pair of 8-6 wins in singles play. Rotatori and DeFilippo earned an 8-3 win in doubles play.

Next week, Naugy is scheduled to play Watertown on Monday, followed by matches against Kennedy on Wednesday and Wilby on Friday.