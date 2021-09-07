Season preview: Girls soccer

Naugatuck

2020 results: 8-2-1

Graduated: Kylie O’Donnell, Aalyiah Henry, Noelle Jacobi, Emma Sonski, Angelina Oliveira, Victoria Lawson

Seniors: Allison Murphy, Alannah Hernandez, Julianna Magalhaes, Lilly Lyons, Saige Winslow, Anissa Simones

Season opener: Sept. 9 at St. Paul

With 18 players on the roster, depth may be an issue for the Greyhounds this season, but the addition of five or six freshmen can help.

Naugy will look to junior Lauren Sonski and Lilly Lyons to create offense. On defense, the Greyhounds return standouts Allison Murphy and Julianna Magalhaes in front of Saige Winslow in net.

“We will try and change up the lineup a bit, working players in different positions to see what works,” head coach Lisa Mariano said. “Playing with a modified schedule last year it didn’t offer us the promise that we had hoped for.”

“Having two-thirds of the defense back and our goalie is a good place to start,” she added. “We are happy to be playing a more complete schedule, and if we continue to work hard we can accomplish the kind of success that we are working toward.”

Woodland

2020 results: 11-0-1

Graduated: Erica Poehailos, Natalie Miranda, Abby Colt, Magdalena Lewicki, Holly Plasky, Ava DeLucia, Aries Bell

Seniors: Sara Alessio, Jenna Mierek, Katy More, Emily Ruhl, Isabela Mejias

Season opener: Sept. 9 at Pomperaug

The Hawks went undefeated in their modified division schedule last year, but didn’t get a chance to at least play in a division postseason tournament.

The Hawks are loaded with talent up and down the lineup, including junior forward Paige Letourneau, who scored multiple goals in several games. Juniors April Bell and Kaitlyn Leonard as well as sophomores Casey Mulligan and Daniella Celotto provide the Hawks plenty of options.

Head coach Cait Witham said the team can be just as good this year, but has to work just as hard to achieve that success.

“We feel very fortunate to have a solid group of returning players,” Witham said. “It will be good to get back to playing a more normal schedule than we had last year.”

“We didn’t play Holy Cross, Watertown or St. Paul, and I think our schedule this year will definitely be a little more challenging,” she added. “We do have a lot of talent back, but I don’t want them to come into this season with a false sense of confidence based on our record last year.”