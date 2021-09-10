Season preview: Cross country

Naugatuck

2020 results: Boys 3-1; girls 1-3

Graduated: Chris Cook, Dan Fine, Kevin Healy, Peter Mullin, Justin Stone, Jon Volpe, Viola Cerminka, Gina Conforti and Britney Soubannarath

Seniors: Matt Nofri, Julia Kropo and Alyssa Jones

Season opener: Sept. 14 at Oxford

The Greyhounds have a new coach for the first time in 17 years, but the goals haven’t changed.

“We have the same goals that Coach (Bill) Hanley had as he established a successful program,” head coach Kevin Schumann said. “We will continue to work hard throughout the season, looking to make progress in each meet.”

Juniors Brendan Lyles and Shayne Hasipi both earned All-Copper honors last year and will help head up the boys team. The girls team has only six or seven runners but that doesn’t damper expectations for the season.

“As we continue to get better each time we are out there, that enthusiasm will carry over to the rest of the team,” Schumann said. “It is our goal this year to be contending for a league title come the end of the season along with the top teams in the NVL.”

Woodland

2020 results: Boys 5-0; girls 5-0

Graduated: Noah Behrle, Michael Bunce, Nick Santovasi, Martin Swercewski, Gerrit Wissink, Jaden Young, Brooke Iannone, Rebecca Benoit, Judy Lippa, Madison Piscitelli

Seniors: Colin Slavin, Eric Meade, Chase Young, Carl Cicchetti, Cole Vertelli, Elias Sturdevant, Aiden Kennedy, Mark Barbarito, Chloe Poulos, Kim Poulos, Kayla Drmic, Kasey Beard

Season opener: Sept. 14 vs. Wolcott

The Hawks come into the season brimming with talent and looking to stake their claim as the top team in the NVL.

Woodland boasts a strong senior class that is backed up by an experienced, deep roster. The boys will look to juniors Nate Trumbley and Kayo Niebrzdowski, sophomores Nick LaChappelle, Sam Ambrocio Bryce DiGiovanna, Rob Gugliotti and James Schwarz as well as freshmen Gabriel Diamante and Andrew Orlowski this season.

The girls’ roster includes junior Kate Foley, sophomores Madison Aucoin, Payton Kane and Sophia McCaffrey, and freshmen Lily Miko and Faye Carnemolla.

“We are fortunate to have a good mix of underclassmen and upperclassmen,” Woodland coach Jeff Lownds said. “Looking forward to another successful season.”