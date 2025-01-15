Raczkowski returns to Naugy, faces his former youth player

BY KEN MORSE

CITIZENS NEWS

NAUGATUCK — It’s not every day that you have a pair of NVL coaching legends meeting up on the hardwood, and for one of them, it served as a bit of a homecoming. Naugatuck girls basketball fans were treated to a special night on Dec. 30 when South Windsor came in to take on the Greyhounds.

Former Naugatuck coach Keith Raczkowski, now the coach at South Windsor, stepped onto the court where he created quite a stir in the league, winning 105 games in a row back in his heyday.

“It’s a great feeling to be back here, a place I call home,” said coach Raczkowski. “This is going to be my last year as head coach at South Windsor and I wanted the chance to come back home and coach one more time on this court. I reached out to Jon, I’ve known him for like ever, and when they were scheduling out-of-league opponents, we set this up.”

Coaching the Naugatuck girls, Jon Carroll was the Sacred Heart boys coach back in the day where he set the NVL boys record, winning 125 games in a row. It’s not every day that you see the coach who set the NVL girls longest winning streak going up against the coach who set the boys all-time NVL winning streak going head-to-head.

Another similarity in their careers is they both won six NVL titles in a row. Coach Raczkowski retired from Naugatuck in 2006 with a total of seven NVL championships. Coach Carroll also won five state titles under his belt in his 16 years as coach at Sacred Heart.

Coach Raczkowski and coach Carroll have a bit of a history themselves going back to the days when Raczkowski coached Carroll as a youngster.

“I actually had gone to a summer basketball camp at my high school, St. Margret McTernan, where Raz was coaching,” said Carroll. “I was 13 years old when I first met him and I later served as a camp counselor with him. We also played softball in Naugatuck, so I have known coach Raz since I was a kid.”

Watching the two coaches competing spoke to the 700-plus wins on the court. Raczkowski earned career win No. 400 last year with South Windsor. Carroll got career win No. 300 against Kennedy in the game after South Windsor.

“Yes, that was No. 300,” said Carroll. “Certainly says something about longevity and definitely some luck along the way.”

The young Greyhounds earned victory number 300 for their coach by defeating Kennedy, 55-24, on Jan. 3.

“We have a very young team, but we have been working to get that extra pass and more of our shots fell and we rebounded a little better,” said Carroll. “Those are the three things we focused on in practice and the girls did a good job implementing them in the game.

“Other than the two seniors that play, a majority of the team is sophomores and freshmen. Even the sophomores don’t have a whole lot of varsity experience. We are being patient with them and they are going to be pretty good.”

South Windsor was in a battle with Naugatuck until it put together a 12-3 fourth quarter to pull away with a 43-23 victory.

“It certainly is great to see Jon again, I coached him at summer basketball camps back when he was a kid,” said Raczkowski. “My grandkids came down to see this game, and my daughter Jamie is coaching her daughter, and my son Kyle is coaching his son, so there’s still a lot of basketball talk going around. It’s fun to be around the kids. It keeps me young.

“Feels like old times. I see Jeanne Scheithe still here. My dad and mom came out to see this game and I’ve seen some of the players I coached come out as well.”

When it was mentioned that there were over 700 wins on the court with Raczkowski getting No. 400 last season and Carroll at 299, Raczkowski – as the gentleman that he always has been – responded: “well maybe we will see if we can end the game in a tie.”