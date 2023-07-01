Post 17 Legion program back on the diamond after a year away

BY KEN MORSE

CITIZEN’S NEWS

The Naugatuck American Legion Post 17 program is once again fielding a baseball team this summer. After a brief interruption in play when they did not have a team last season, Post 17 Legion is back in the game.

Naugatuck is playing out of the Zone 2 division for the 19U team and even had enough interest to start up the 17U team again as well. This helps in the continued development of the high school baseball team that has put up a 31-9 regular season record over the last two years under coach Joe Iannotti, who was the head man for those campaigns.

“It’s great to have Legion ball back this year,” said Iannotti. “To have our returning players play at this caliber over the summer will only help us in their development.”

The Senior Legion team under head coach Jim Duda and assistant coaches Rich Kilmer, Brian Evon, Derrick Jagello and Zach Rinkavage, along with player-coach Matt Kilmer, were leading Zone 2, sporting a 6-2 record.

“It’s good to see the kids back out there after last year,” said Duda. “We’ve had a few weather issues getting a few games postponed over the last week so we are going to need to make those up.

“Our strength is in our pitching and with us playing so many games with these makeups, it should have us in a good spot with enough arms to carry the load.”

Naugatuck is not short on arms as they lead the zone in least runs allowed at 34 in eight games with opponents averaging four runs per game. Blake Stone, Brady Evon, Ryan Tyszka and Andrew Tyszka lead the way on the hill, along with Tyler Giambra (Dean College), Ryan Donnelly (University of St. Joseph). Kevin Cestari and Damon Abate pitch for the senior team but also play for the junior squad.

Post 17 has tallied 57 runs, averaging seven runs per game, second in the zone. Alexander Teixeira (1B-3B), Anthony Abate (INF, Albertus Magnus), Ryan Montini (OF, Western New England), Joe Matusovich (C, Oxford), Andrew Keeler (IF-OF, St. Joseph) and James Duda (IF-OF, SCSU), along with Jacob Brenes (IF-OF), Thomas Barry (IF-OF), Aidan Adanosky (IF), provide the bat power for Naugy.

The Junior Legion team, under head coach Kevin Cestari and assistant Wilson Aviles, were leading the zone with a 9-4 record. Pitcher-shortstop Logan Stone and pitcher-infielder Mason Hansen are sophomores from Kaynor Tech and Joe Kovach is a catcher-infielder from Pomperaug. The rest of the roster were members of the Naugatuck high school team.

Junior legion pitchers Damon Abate (INF), Isaiah Brenes (INF), Kevin Cestari (Inf), James Crilly (C-INF) and Anthony Didato (OF), Jack Doxsey (OF), Jose Guzman (C-INF) and Colton Hofmann (INF) provide a deep pitching staff. Infield-outfielders Brendan Cummings, Jason Heyward, Colin Sanderson and Jordan Stanco add to the defense and bat strength for Junior Post 17.

“Both teams are doing really well,” said Duda. “We are trying to keep the 17U team together so they can develop together as a unit. The kids are happy with where they are at this point in the season, but they are not satisfied. We kicked a few games away and once we get some consistent weather I think we can get on a roll and get some momentum going.”