Plasky is a hit for Twilight champs

By Ken Morse, Citizen’s News

The East Hartford Jets won the Greater Hartford Twilight Baseball League championship this summer with a lineup anchored by the consistent bat of former Naugatuck Greyhound Corey Plasky.

Plasky, who had his sophomore season at UConn-Avery Point cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, led the wood bat, amateur baseball league with a regular-season batting average of .476. He finished third in the league in runs scored (10) and second in stolen bases (four).

“I had a really good start in the spring at Avery Point before our season was canceled,” Plasky said. “I was seeing the ball really well and it carried over in the Twilight League.”

Plasky began his sophomore season at Avery Point just crushing the ball. He posted a .429 average, scored four runs and had two RBI in five games before the season was canceled.

He continued his torrid hitting in his second season with East Hartford, which went 7-5 in an abbreviated 12-game regular season before getting on a roll in the postseason. The Jets went 4-1 in the playoffs to win the league title.

“Playing for them last year gave me a little more confidence coming into the season,” Plasky said. “I knew what to expect and I was really hitting the ball on the nose.”

The former infielder was just as impressive on defense, playing second base and shortstop for the Jets. He showed his diversity in the field at Avery Point, where he played second and third base.

At 5 foot, 7 inches tall and 150 pounds, Plasky hasn’t let his size stop him from making an impact in the Twilight League. Last season, Plasky batted .333, scored 16 runs, drove in nine runs, and stole eight bases.

“I may not be the biggest guy out there, but once I get between the lines I play with a lot of heart and they see what my game is all about,” Plasky said.

“I think the league was a little bit stronger this year,” he added. “We had several former minor league players looking for a place to play once they shut down the minor leagues.”

Plasky is heading to Dominican College in New York this fall and will have three years of eligibility left due to this season being cut short. Dominican College plays at the Division II level in the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference.

“I had a couple of opportunities but chose Dominican because they were looking for infielders, and being a left-handed batter will open up even more chances to show I can prove myself at that level,” Plasky said.

Plasky said is looking forward to playing for Dominican and finding a role to help the team win some ballgames.

“I have played against Post, a team that is in their conference, when I was at Avery Point and I feel I can fit in and continue my development as a baseball player,” he said.

Plasky will also be looking to move up in the ranks next summer and hook up with a team in one of the summer college circuits.

“I would like to hook up with maybe the Bristol Blues next summer of the New England Collegiate Baseball League,” he said. “It would be fun playing close to home. But I’m leaving my options open and see what opportunities are out there.”