Overtime with Ken Morse

Mo’s Moments

The go-to guy

Former Naugatuck Greyhound Jay ‘Money’ Mezzo, a senior at WPI, scored a touchdown for the second week in a row for the Engineers. Mezzo (6 catches, 58 yards) hauled in a 12-yard TD reception for the game-winning score in a 24-21 win on Sept. 8 over Bridgewater State.



What a start

Naugatuck sophomore Jaiden Roach returned the opening kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown and later pulled in a six-yard touchdown reception to spark the Hounds in their 49-0 win over Wolcott on Sept. 9.



Finding the end zone

Naugatuck senior Jaylin Martinez showed that last season was no fluke as he scored three rushing touchdowns in the season-opening win over Wolcott.



At it again

Woodland senior Dani Celotto showed why she is a returning All-NVL and All-State player as she led the Hawks to an 6-2 win over Hamden on Sept. 9,scoring two goals and assisting on the other four.



Don’t come this way

Woodland senior goalkeeper Casey Mulligan is hands down one of the best goalkeepers around. In a 3-0 win over Ansonia on Sept. 12, Mulligan made 16 saves to preserve the shutout.



Word from the Woods:

Swimming – The defending NVL champions got the season underway with a 101-84 victory over Sheehan on Sept. 8. Emme Starzman (200 IM, 100 breaststroke) and Laura DeGennaro (200 free, 500 free) set the tone as double winners. Josie Nesta won the 100 fly (1:04.43) and the 200 medley foursome of DeGennaro, Starzman, Nesta and Olivia Schwenger posted a winning time of 1:58.98.

Volleyball – The defending NVL champions and Class M runner-ups started the season with a 3-0 win on Sept. 8 over Oxford (25-13, 25-11, 25-12). Ava Bianchini led the way with nine kills and six aces. Kate Lisowski had six kills and Erin Donnelly added three kills, three aces and six digs. Lindsay Koliani totaled four kills and five aces while Hannah Mishler added 23 assists. After matches against Seymour and Derby, Woodland is slated to play at Torrington on Friday.



Naugy Notes:

Football – The Hounds got the season off on the right foot, blasting past Wolcott, 49-0, on Sept. 9. Jaiden Roach got the party started with an electrifying 86-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Roach added a six yard touchdown reception on a pass from Ethan Jones in the second half to go along with an opportunistic 42-yard punt return. He wasn’t the only Greyhound making a whole lot of noise in the season opener, Jaylin Martinez made his presence felt, rushing for three touchdowns. Ethan Jones threw a touchdown pass and rambled 39 yards for another score. Jett Hall switched positions from tailback to quarterback and didn’t miss a beat, throwing his first pass of the season 61 yards to Brandon Moore for a touchdown. Hall finished 6 of 8 passing for 133 yards. Naugy had a few more playmakers with Joe Kabongo smashing his way for 43 yards on six carries, Chance Lewis found his lane, rushing for 32 yards on five carries and Ryan Deitelbaum had three catches for 38 yards.

Volleyball – The Greyhounds were set to start the season at Derby Sept. 12, but the match was postponed. After maches against Seymour and Ansonia, Naugy plays at Holy Cross today.

Swimming – Naugy won its season opener, 79-52, over Torrington. The Greyhounds travel to Kennedy on Friday.