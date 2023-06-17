Overtime with Ken Morse

Mo’s Moments

All-New England

Woodland senior Sarah Cooley closed out her high school career in memorable fashion, earning All-New England status by finishing sixth in the shot put (37-11¼) at the New England championship in Bangor, Maine, on June 10.



The second time

Woodland coach Loren Luddy became only the second coach in the school’s 22-year history to ever win back-to-back state championships when she guided the Hawk softball team to a Class M state title on June 10.



Career hit No. 100

Woodland softball sophomore Ella Van Alstyne collected her 100th career hit in the 16-0 state championship win over Sacred Heart Academy on June 10. Van Alstyne belted out two doubles, a single, scored three runs and drove in another.



New England runner-up

The Naugatuck girls 4×400-meter relay of Lauren Sonski, Lily Jason, Divine Kabongo and Lauren Kropo earned All-New England honors when they finished second in the event at the New England championship on June 10.



Going out in style

Woodland senior Sam Sosnovich finished her high school career in style, helping her team win back-to-back state championships by firing a three-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts.