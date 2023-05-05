Overtime with Ken Morse

Mo’s Moments

Timely hitting

Naugatuck sophomore Kevin Cestari made the most out of his turns at the plate in the 12-1 win over Kennedy on May 3. Cestari hit a run-scoring single and then cleared the bases with a three-run triple.

Grand fashion

Woodland junior Lucia Rubano took care of business, belting a grand slam and adding two singles to help the Hawks to a convincing 21-1 victory over WCA on May 3.

Making it count

Woodland freshman Emma DeGeorge sparked the Hawks offense with three hits and three runs scored in a crucial 8-0 win over Oxford on May 1.

In the nick of time

Woodland senior Darren Gasparri came to bat in the last inning with the Hawks trailing, 3-0, to Holy Cross. The senior captain nailed a two-out, two-run single, but the Hawks fell short, 3-2, on April 28.

Bombs away

Naugatuck junior Aryn Bombery belted two home runs and drove in six RBIs to lead the Greyhounds to a comfortable 14-0 win over Crosby April 28. Bombery has six home runs on the season.

Word from the woods

Golf – The Hawks are at 2-5 on the season in a rebuilding year for coach Bill Carangelo. Woodland came up on the short end, 202-206, against Naugatuck at Hop Brook on May 3. Elias Carmack led the way for Woodland as the medalist, shooting a 44. Aden Ianniruberto checked in with a 47, Dean Norton hit a 53 and Zach Sharkey finished at 62.

Track – Woodland picked up two more wins as the boys and girls both improved to 6-1. The Hawk boys defeated Crosby, 104-37, and Wolcott, 132-8, on May 2. The Hawk girls knocked off Wolcott, 122-19, and Crosby, 134-7. Laci Davis led the girls with four first place finishes in the 100 meters (13.28), 200 (27.38), long jump (16-9) and triple jump (36-7). Sarah Cooley was a triple winner, throwing to first place in the discus (102-3), javelin (97-11) and the shot put (34-11). Daniella Celotto was a double winner in the 800 (2:37) and the 1,600 (5:33). Olivia Schwenger was also a double winner in the 100 hurdles (18.48) and the 300 hurdles (55.60). Abby Bunk won the 400 (1:04), Leah Zainc won the 3200 (12:42) and Kyla O’Connor won the high jump (4-2). The boys were led by Brian Babo, a double winner in the shot put (40-5) and the discus (127-11). Other winners were Sam Ambrocio in the 800 (2:06), Nick LaChappelle in the 1,600 (4:46), Alexander Farr in the 3,200 (10:11), James Schwarz in the 110 hurdles (18:11), Nathan Messina in the javelin (131-3), Chris Savarese in the high jump (5-4), Erwin Owusu in the long jump (20-0) and Luke Cybulski in the triple jump (37-8).

Naugy notes

Golf – The Naugy golf team improved to 4-5 on the season. The Greyhounds shot the lowest score since 2011 when they defeated Seymour, 187-204, on April 28. Nate Testone led the way with a 42. Vinny Ferrucci came in with a solid round of 45 and Gino Ferrucci finished at 48. On May 1, Naugy was upended, 171-219, by St. Paul. Vinny Ferrucci led the way with a 47, Nate Testone had a 53 and Dan Testone checked in with a 59. The Hounds got by Woodland, 202-206, on May 3. Vinny Ferrucci led the way with a 47, Gino Ferrucci was at 49, Nate Testone shot a 52 and Dan Testone came in with a 55.

Track – The Naugy boys improved to 9-0 on May 2 with wins over Torrington, 91-40, and Wilby, 91-17. The girls ran their record to 8-0, defeating Torrington, 125-25. Jayden Bartelle led the boys with three first place finishes in the javelin (126-8), high jump (6-2) and triple jump (40-8.5). Jason Costa was a double winner, taking first in the 800 (2:08) and 1,600 (5:04). Other winners were Alec Newsom in the discus (119-2), Eliezer Pena in the 300 hurdles, (43.3), Luke Dalton in the 3,200 (11:45) and Brendan Lyles in the 400 (53.3). On the girls side Lauren Kropo was a triple winner, claiming the top spot in the 100 (12.4), 200 (25.3) and 400 (58.3). Naugy had three double winners with Sydney Connolly (800, 2:40; 1,600, 6:00); Divine Kabongo (100 hurdles, 16.0; long jump, 16-2); and Lily Jason (300 hurdles, 49.1; triple jump, 33-9). Other winners were Gwen Marenghi in the 3,200 (13:24), Briana Rubas in the javelin (80-3), Jaesah Perry in the high jump (4-10) and Chloe Tome in the pole vault (7-6).