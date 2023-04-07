Overtime with Ken Morse

Mo’s Moments

It’s outta here

Woodland sophomore Julia Rowley made a huge impression, belting two home runs, scoring three runs and driving in three runs on opening day in the Hawks’ 10-2 win over Torrington on April 3.



Sensational start

Naugatuck freshman Lauren Kropo continued her terrific first-year success on the track, winning three events in the season-opening meet against Woodland and Derby on April 4. Kropo won the 100 (11.9), 200 (24.9) and 400-meter races (56.9).



Right where he left off

Woodland junior pitcher Michael Belcher began the season in dominating fashion, allowing one hit and striking out 15 in a 6-0 victory over Torrington April 3.



Senior leader

Sam Sosnovich allowed one hit over five innings and struck out 13 batters to lead Woodland to a 10-2 win over Torrington on April 3.



Pitching, hitting prowess

Woodland senior Darren Gasparri threw four innings, scattered four hits and struck out seven in a 23-5 win over Oxford on April 5. He also did well on offense with two hits and four runs scored.



Word from the Woods

Track and field – The boys and girls team each split a season-opening meet on April 4. The boys dropped a tough 80-70 decision to Naugatuck and posted a 95-55 win over Derby. The girls fell to Naugatuck, 85-64, and defeated Derby, 132-22. Brian Babo was a double winner in the shot put (42 feet, 1 inch) and discus (139-2), Ervin Owusu was first in the long jump (18-10), and Nathan Messina won the javelin (142-11). Sarah Cooley was a double winner for the girls in the javelin (107-7) and shot put (37-2). Laci Davis was a double winner in the long jump (35-3.5) and the triple jump (15-7.5). Dani Celotto was the third double winner for the girls squad in the 1600 (5:42) and the 3200 (13:19).

Boy tennis – The Hawks earned 4-1 decisions over Torrington on April 3 and Naugatuck on April 5. Kayo Niebrzydowski won, 6-0, 6-0, at No. 1 singles over Torrington. Nick Bshara earned a 6-3, 6-1 win at No. 2 singles, and No. 3 singles player Brian O’Connell (6-0, 6-2) was also victorious. The No. 2 doubles team of Carter Davis and Spencer Macdowall won, 6-3, 6-4. Against Naugatuck, Woodland took care of business in singles play with Niebryzdowski (6-0, 6-0), Bshara (6-0, 6-2) and O’Connell (6-2, 6-1) all coming away with victories. Davis and Macdowall took a win by forfeit at No. 2 doubles.

Girls tennis – The Hawks upended last year’s NVL champions Holy Cross, 4-3, to get the season started on April 3. Yasmen Galal (8-6) and Vivien Magyoros (8-5) earned wins in singles play. Cate Fazzone and Cori Patchkofski teamed up for a tiebreaking win in doubles, 9-8 (7-5), and the tandem of Ava Naclerio and Abby Raffone won a battle, 8-4. Woodland took on Torrington and swept it, 7-0, on April 4. Audrey Fencil (8-4), Galal (8-6), Magyoros (8-0) and Sarah Shitia (8-0) earned wins in singles play. The doubles teams of Bella Mastropietro-Rylie Montini (8-0), Patchkofski-Fazzone (8-1) and Raffone-Naclerio (8-0) finished out the match with three more solid victories.



Naugy Notes

Track and field – The Greyhound boys and girls track teams posted 2-0 records to start the season on April 4. The boys defeated Woodland, 80-70, and Derby, 101-49. The girls knocked off Woodland, 85-64, and ran past Derby, 115-31. Shayne Hasipi led the boys, winning the 1600 (4.46.4) and the 3200 (10:34). Dan Anderson took a pair of first place finishes in the 110 hurdles (15.0) and the 300 hurdles (42.6). Brendan Lyles won the 400 (51.8) and Jayden Bartelle won the high jump. On the girls side Lauren Kropo was a triple winner, taking first in the 100 (11.9), 200 (24.9) and the 400 (56.9). Lily Jason was a double winner in the 100 hurdles (14.5) and the 300 hurdles (48.9). Lauren Sonski won the 800 (2:39), Briana Rubas claimed the discus (95-9) and Jaesah Perry was tops in high jump (4-6).

Boys tennis – Aidan Lau was hooked up in a battle with Holy Cross’ Anthony Carisio at No. 1 singles and lost a heartbreaking tiebreaker, 6-3, 2-6, 12-10. That effort sparked the Greyhounds, however, as they stormed back to defeat the Crusaders, 3-2, on April 3. William Zheng won handily (6-2, 6-2) and Manase Mutshima turned in a gut-check performance, earning a tiebreaking 6-2, 2-6, 10-8 victory. Naugy closed out the team win with the doubles team of Brandon Miranda and Melih Yilmaz winning by scores of 6-0, 6-2. Naugy took on Woodland on April 5 and dropped a 4-1 decision. The Miranda-Yilmaz tandem got the only victory in doubles for Naugy, 6-4, 6-3.

Girls tennis – The Greyhound girls started the season 0-2, dropping a 6-1 decision to St. Paul on April 3 before being upended by Wolcott, 7-0, on April 4. Josephine Burke had the lone Naugy win against St. Paul, defeating Emily Dwyer, 8-5. Cassandra Cozzi (8-6) and Amy Morrissey (8-7 tiebreaker) lost the final two singles matches in close fashion. In doubles play, Ava and Sophia DeFilippo paired up and lost a tiebreaker, 8-7. The doubles team of Eliviah Schroeder and Giovanna Krupp got edged out by an 8-6 final. In the loss to Wolcott, the closest match Naugy had was an 8-5 loss by Morrissey at No. 4 singles. The No. 3 doubles team of Ella Celozzi and Julianna Dwyer fell, 8-4.