Overtime with Ken Morse

Mo’s Moments

College record-breaker

Former Naugatuck track star Allison Murphy didn’t waste too much time before leaving her impression on the University of Tampa track team. The college freshman broke the school record in the 100-meter hurdles with a new time of 15.93 seconds in a meet against the University of South Florida on March 18.



Top pitcher honors

Former Naugatuck softball pitcher Alyssa Roberts was named the GNAC Pitcher of the Week on March 26. The University of Saint Joseph sophomore hurler was a perfect 2-0, posting a 0.50 ERA with 12 strikeouts in 14 innings.



Having a day

Naugatuck resident and Keene State freshman Jonathan Chatfield had a day at the plate on March 28, hitting a double and a home run with three RBI and two runs scored in a 4-3 win over Salem State.



First collegiate homer

Former Woodland softball standout Cassidy Doiron belted a double and a home run – her first collegiate homer – drove in two runs and scored another for Utica in an 8-5 setback against SUNY Poly on March 29.



Bernier swims in ‘S’ meet

Beacon Falls resident and Emmett O’Brien Tech senior Hunter Bernier competed in the Class S championship meet on March 16 and scored 10 points representing the Condors. Bernier placed 20th in the 50-yard freestyle in 24.37 and landed a top 20 finish in the 100 free in 54.33.