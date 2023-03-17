Overtime with Ken Morse

Mo’s Moments



Extra bases

Former Woodland softball standout Ivy Geloso, a graduate student at Albertus Magnus, led the Falcons to a 9-1 win over Wilson to on March 12 to start the season. Geloso went 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and a triple, two RBI and two runs scored.



First collegiate win

Former Naugy softball pitcher Alyssa Roberts, now a sophomore at the University of Saint Joseph, earned her first collegiate win in the pitchers’ circle on March 11 with a complete-game, seven-strikeout performance against Hunter.



Staying on track

Former Naugy track star Allison Murphy has made a difference at the University of Tampa. She finished second in the 100 hurdles (16.29) and 400 hurdles (1:07.28) during the UT Distance Classic on March 3.



First college win

Former Woodland softball pitcher Riley Kane has appeared in four games at Western New England. Kane has 13 innings pitched with a 3.68 ERA, and she earned her first collegiate win with three innings of no-hit relief against Carroll (Wisconsin) on March 13.



Good first impression

Former Naugy softball player Nadia Cestari made the most of her first collegiate start at Southern Connecticut State, going 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored in a 20-8 win over the University of Mary on March 13.