Overtime with Ken Morse

Mo’s Moments

Going the distance

Woodland junior Dani Celotto helped the girls indoor track team secure a runner-up spot at the NVL championships by winning both the 1,600 (5:29.32) and the 3,200 meters (13:10.07).



Record breaker

Woodland senior Alexander Farr broke the NVL championship meet record in the 600 meters, posting a winning time of 1:25.33.



Leading the way

Naugy senior Dillon Gray had led the team in scoring three times in the last six games, including the 16 points he recorded in a 57-46 loss to Kennedy on Jan. 31.



Making things happen

Naugy junior Aryn Bombery scored 23 points in a 42-26 win over Kennedy on Jan. 31.



Enough stuff

Woodland junior Dean Accetura scored a team-high 20 points to help the Hawks beat St. Paul, 77-62, on Jan. 27.



Word from the Woods

Boys basketball – The Hawks (3-10 as of Feb. 2) picked up their third win of the season, earning a hard fought 77-62 victory over St. Paul on Jan. 27. Woodland put up a season best 50-point second half to pull away from the Falcons. Dean Accetura led the way with 20 points and Darren Gasparri fired in 15 with Ethan Stepputtis and Andrew Borajkiewicz chipping in with 12 each. Woodland took on WCA on Jan. 31 and fell by a 94-56 margin. Dan Hartnett was the only double-digit scorer for the Hawks with 20 points.

Woodland was scheduled to host Ansonia on Tuesday, followed by another home game against Oxford on Friday.



Naugy Notes

Boys basketball – The Greyhounds (8-6 as of Feb. 2) have run into a tough spell with three straight losses. Naugy had a seven-day break to get ready for Kennedy after taking a lopsided loss to Holy Cross.

The Greyhounds showed improvement and put up a battle against one of the top teams in the league, but fell short, 57-46, on Jan. 31. Dillon Gray led the way with 16 points and Eliezar Pena added 11 points.

Naugatuck was scheduled to be on the road against Wolcott on Monday.