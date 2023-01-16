Overtime with Ken Morse

Mo’s Moments



Taking charge

Naugatuck junior Aryn Bombery attacked the basket with a frenzy, scoring 25 points and pulling down 10 rebounds to lead the Greyhounds to a 48-38 win over Woodland on Jan. 6.



Making a difference

Woodland sophomore Nolan Bernier was a double winner in the 200 IM and the 100 backstroke, and then swam a leg in the winning 200 medley relay, to help the Hawks pull out a 94-89 win over Notre Dame of West Haven on Jan. 10.



Rising to the occasion

Woodland senior Peyton Filippone knocked down a career-high10 points to help the Hawks snap a skid and pull out a tough win, 34-27, over Torrington on Jan. 10.



Career high

Woodland junior Dean Accetura threw down a career-high 21 points to lead the Hawks in a tough 77-71 setback against Naugy on Jan. 6.



Leading by example

Naugatuck senior Jack Healy swam to a pair of victories in the 50 free and the 100 butterfly and was a stable influence in helping the 200 free relay team to a first place finish as the Greyhounds came up short, 89-78, to Torrington in the season opener on Jan. 6.



Word from the Woods:

Boys basketball – The Woodland Hawks fell to 1-7 on the season dropping a tough 77-71 matchup to Naugatuck on Jan. 6. The Hawks took a 25-17 advantage in the first quarter but found themselves trailing 38-35 at the half. Dean Accetura led the way with 21 points. Ethan Stepputtis added 15 and Andrew Borajkiewicz netted 14. Woodland couldn’t get the offense going against Torrington on Jan. 10, dropping a 62-32 outcome. Darren Gasparri was the only double-digit scorer for the Hawks with 12 points. Woodland was scheduled to play at Crosby on Tuesday and Kaynor Tech on Wednesday.



Naugy Notes:

Boys basketball – The Naugy boys picked up a pair of wins and improved to 6-3. The Greyhounds pulled out a 77-71 victory over Woodland on Jan. 6. It was a 21-10 second quarter burst that turned the game in their favor. Eliezar Pena had a team-leading 24 points with Jalen Francis adding 21 points. Naugy survived tough affair against St. Paul, 52-48, on Jan. 10. The Hounds grabbed a sturdy 33-19 halftime lead and then hung on as the Falcons held a 29-19 second half advantage. Dillon Grey led the way with 18 points with Vedley Valmyr adding 15 points.